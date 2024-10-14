Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: Lot 4 Underway, Victor Wegnez Sold To Soorma For 40L

Action from day 1 of the Hockey India League player auction in New Delhi. Photo: Special Arrangement

Hello and welcome to the second day of the Hockey India League 2024-25 player auction. Big money was spent on the opening day and teams have found their core players. Today, focus will be on giving the squads that final touch which will help them look the strongest, at least on paper. We saw some big bidding wars yesterday but today we might see a lot of quick shopping as 138 more slots are yet to be filled in the eight teams. Follow live updates here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Oct 2024, 10:39:44 am IST Hockey India League Player Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Indian Midfielders Now On Offer Australia's Aran Zalewski goes to Kalinga Lancers for 27 lakh, while his compatriot Tom Craig is bought by Tamil Nadu Dragons for 20 lakh. And with that, the action moves to Indian midfielders. Akashdeep Singh is sold to UP Rudras for 20 lakh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen heads to Tamil Nadu Dragons for 26 lakh, while Ashis Kumar Topno goes unsold. Jaskaran Singh is then sold to the Rarh Bengal Tigers for 13.5 lakh and Dharamvir Singh finds no takers. Bids unfolding thick and fast here as 23-year-old Indian midfielder Moringthem Rabichandra is snapped up by Kalinga Lancers for 32 lakh.

14 Oct 2024, 10:22:28 am IST Hockey India League Player Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Soorma Snap Up Victor Wegnez Belgian midfielder Victor Wegnez is acquired by Soorma Hockey Club for INR 40 lakh. Before him, Timothy Cross of Ireland, Spain's Rafael Vilallonga and Thomas Habif of Argentina all go unsold.

14 Oct 2024, 10:20:14 am IST Hockey India League Player Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Lot 4 Begins And the second day action begins with Lot 4, comprising international midfielders. Australia's Lachlan Sharp goes to Rarh Bengal Tigers for INR 18 lakh, Germany's Thies Prinz is sold to Tamil Nadu Dragons for 18 lakh and Great Britain’s Zachary Wallace is bought by Hyderabad Toofans for 26 lakh. Thomas Sorsby of Great Britain then goes unsold, while Australia's Willott Ky is bought by Delhi SG Pipers for 10.5 lakh.

14 Oct 2024, 09:45:03 am IST Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2: What's In Store Today In all, 54 players were sold yesterday, which means 138 slots will be filled today. Players are divided into three base price categories: INR 2 lakh, INR 5 lakh and INR 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves. With more than 550 men having registered for the auction, expect cut-throat bidding for the remaining slots on offer.

14 Oct 2024, 09:19:54 am IST Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2: Start Time, Streaming Details The day 2 of HIL auction begins shortly, at 10am IST. It will be broadcast on DD Sports as well as Hockey India League's newly-launched YouTube channel. The men's auction will conclude today, followed by the women's player auction on Tuesday.

14 Oct 2024, 09:00:23 am IST Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates Here are the top five buys from Day 1. Three Indians and two Europeans on the list. Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - Soorma Hockey Club - Rs 78 lakh.

Abhishek (IND) - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - Rs 72 lakh.

Hardik Singh (IND) - UP Rudras - Rs 70 lakh.

Gonzalo Peillat (GER) - Hyderabad Toofans - Rs 68 lakh.

Jip Janssen (NED) - Tamil Nadu Dragons - Rs 54 lakh.

14 Oct 2024, 08:40:02 am IST Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh stole the show on Day 1 with Punjab's Soorma Hockey Club signing him up for a massive sum of Rs 78 lakhs, the highest so far in auction and that too by some distance.