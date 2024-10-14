Hockey

Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: Lot 4 Underway, Victor Wegnez Sold To Soorma For 40L

After an eventful first day with several big buys, the player auction for Hockey India League 2024-25 will see teams looking for the missing pieces in their respective combinations on Monday (October 14). Follow the latest updates here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
14 October 2024
14 October 2024
Action from day 1 of the Hockey India League player auction in New Delhi. Photo: Special Arrangement
Hello and welcome to the second day of the Hockey India League 2024-25 player auction. Big money was spent on the opening day and teams have found their core players. Today, focus will be on giving the squads that final touch which will help them look the strongest, at least on paper. We saw some big bidding wars yesterday but today we might see a lot of quick shopping as 138 more slots are yet to be filled in the eight teams. Follow live updates here
LIVE UPDATES

Hockey India League Player Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Indian Midfielders Now On Offer

Australia's Aran Zalewski goes to Kalinga Lancers for 27 lakh, while his compatriot Tom Craig is bought by Tamil Nadu Dragons for 20 lakh. And with that, the action moves to Indian midfielders. Akashdeep Singh is sold to UP Rudras for 20 lakh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen heads to Tamil Nadu Dragons for 26 lakh, while Ashis Kumar Topno goes unsold. Jaskaran Singh is then sold to the Rarh Bengal Tigers for 13.5 lakh and Dharamvir Singh finds no takers. Bids unfolding thick and fast here as 23-year-old Indian midfielder Moringthem Rabichandra is snapped up by Kalinga Lancers for 32 lakh.

Hockey India League Player Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Soorma Snap Up Victor Wegnez

Belgian midfielder Victor Wegnez is acquired by Soorma Hockey Club for INR 40 lakh. Before him, Timothy Cross of Ireland, Spain's Rafael Vilallonga and Thomas Habif of Argentina all go unsold.

Hockey India League Player Auction Day 2 Live Updates: Lot 4 Begins

And the second day action begins with Lot 4, comprising international midfielders. Australia's Lachlan Sharp goes to Rarh Bengal Tigers for INR 18 lakh, Germany's Thies Prinz is sold to Tamil Nadu Dragons for 18 lakh and Great Britain’s Zachary Wallace is bought by Hyderabad Toofans for 26 lakh. Thomas Sorsby of Great Britain then goes unsold, while Australia's Willott Ky is bought by Delhi SG Pipers for 10.5 lakh.

Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2: What's In Store Today

In all, 54 players were sold yesterday, which means 138 slots will be filled today. Players are divided into three base price categories: INR 2 lakh, INR 5 lakh and INR 10 lakh based on the value they selected for themselves. With more than 550 men having registered for the auction, expect cut-throat bidding for the remaining slots on offer.

Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2: Start Time, Streaming Details

The day 2 of HIL auction begins shortly, at 10am IST. It will be broadcast on DD Sports as well as Hockey India League's newly-launched YouTube channel. The men's auction will conclude today, followed by the women's player auction on Tuesday.

Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates

Here are the top five buys from Day 1. Three Indians and two Europeans on the list.

  • Harmanpreet Singh (IND) - Soorma Hockey Club - Rs 78 lakh.

  • Abhishek (IND) - Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - Rs 72 lakh.

  • Hardik Singh (IND) - UP Rudras - Rs 70 lakh.

  • Gonzalo Peillat (GER) - Hyderabad Toofans - Rs 68 lakh.

  • Jip Janssen (NED) - Tamil Nadu Dragons - Rs 54 lakh.

Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh stole the show on Day 1 with Punjab's Soorma Hockey Club signing him up for a massive sum of Rs 78 lakhs, the highest so far in auction and that too by some distance.

Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates

Hello and welcome to the second day of the Hockey India League 2024-25 player auction.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: West Indies Go 1-0 Up As King, Lewis Seal The Deal In Dambulla - In Pics
  2. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  3. Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Become The First Team To Qualify For SFs - In Pics
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
Football News
  1. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
  2. Endrick At Real Madrid: Ancelotti Influence Key For Brazil Youngster's Development - Dida And Cafu
  3. Italy Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Urges ITA To Learn From Belgium Mistake
  4. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Grealish Feeling Love From 'Top Manager' Carsley
  5. Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: Lot 4 Underway, Victor Wegnez Sold To Soorma For 40L
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  4. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  5. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai-New York Air India Receives Bomb Threat, Diverted To Delhi For Safety
  2. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  3. Ex-DU Professor G.N. Saibaba’s Body To Be Donated To Hospital
  4. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  5. Baba Siddique's Funeral Held With State Honours, Manhunt On For Attackers | The Case So Far
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Kills 20| Latest
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  4. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  5. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know