Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Vivianne Miedema on a free transfer. (More Football News)
Miedema announced in May that she would be leaving Arsenal after a seven-year stay when her contract expired at the end of last season.
She is the Women's Super League all-time top goalscorer, netting 79 goals, and set the league record for the most goals scored in a single season with 22.
Miedema, who has signed a three-year contract with the Citizens, said: "The reason I chose City is because they have the same ambitions as me. They want to win the league and titles.
"Looking to the future, I've always said I want to play with the best players in the world and I think City have got that.
"I want to challenge myself every day in training but also every single week in the games we play."
Miedema joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017, scoring 125 goals and providing 50 assists in 172 appearances for the club in all competitions.
However, the forward struggled with injuries during her last two seasons in North London and was limited to just 13 appearances last season after having knee surgery.
She won the WSL title in 2018-19, lifted three Conti Cups during her time with the Gunners, and won the Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons.