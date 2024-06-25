Football

Ukraine Vs Belgium Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch UKR Vs BEL European Championship Match

Ukraine face Belgium in their last group-stage match of the UEFA Euro 2024 in Stuttgart on Wednesday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the UKR Vs BEL match

belgium football team players X @BelRedDevils
Belgium national football team players during the practice session ahead of the match against Ukraine in UEAF Euro 2024. Photo: X/ @BelRedDevils
The final matchday of Euro 2024 Group E presents an unprecedented scenario, with all four teams sitting on three points after their first two fixtures. Ukraine, however, find themselves at the bottom due to an inferior goal difference. (More Football News)

After a disheartening 3-0 loss to Romania, which saw Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin lose his starting spot in goal, Ukraine narrowly avoided an early exit.

Ukraine still have a chance to progress to the last 16. A win guarantees a top-two finish, potentially even first place if they outperform Romania's result. A draw could also suffice for a third-place finish and possible advancement, provided there is a winner in the Romania vs Slovakia match.

Even with a defeat, Ukraine's hopes could remain alive if Slovakia also lose. However, Serhiy Rebrov's men are focused on winning rather than calculating outcomes.

Belgium's star striker Romelu Lukaku has struggled to find the net at Euro 2024, but the team rebounded from their shock opening defeat to Slovakia with a decisive win over Romania. Youri Tielemans scored the fastest goal in Belgian men's tournament history, and Kevin De Bruyne added a second after a long punt from Koen Casteels.

This victory has Belgium second in the group, needing only a draw to secure a knockout stage place. A win, combined with a draw or loss for Slovakia against Romania, would see them top the group. However, a loss and a positive result for Romania would lead to another group-stage exit, echoing their 2022 World Cup disappointment.

Belgium players greet fans after a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. - (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Belgium Vs Ukraine, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know

BY Associated Press

Here are all the details about Ukraine Vs Belgium, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E matchday 3 Live Streaming:

When is the Ukraine Vs Belgium, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?

The Ukraine Vs Belgium, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match will be played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Ukraine Vs Belgium, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

