Belgium Vs Ukraine, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know

Belgium got its campaign up and running with a 2-0 win against Romania after being shocked by Slovakia in its opening game

Belgium players greet fans after a Group E match between Belgium and Romania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Belgium plays Ukraine on Wednesday with all to play for in Group E at the European Championship. With all teams in the group on three points after two games, only goal difference separates top to bottom. (More Football News)

Kick-off is at 9 pm local (1900 GMT, 9.30 pm) in Stuttgart. Here's what to know about the match:

Belgium Vs Ukraine: Match facts

— The No. 3-ranked team in the world is second in the group on goal difference going into the last round of fixtures.

Ukraine suffered a 3-0 defeat to Romania in its opening game but responded by beating Slovakia 2-1.

— Both teams know a win will be enough to guarantee their place in the pre-quarterfinals.

Belgium Vs Ukraine: Team news

— Axel Witsel has missed both of Belgium's games so far and didn't even travel with the team for the game against Romania.

Belgium Vs Ukraine (Stats): By the numbers

— This is the first time Belgium and Ukraine have met in international soccer.

— Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 85, but he is still to get off the mark at these Euros after having three goals ruled out by VAR.

— Ukraine has advanced to the knockout stage of the Euros once in three previous attempts, reaching the quarterfinals three years ago.

— Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko is playing in his fourth Euros at 34.

Belgium Vs Ukraine: What they're saying

— “For Andriy Yarmolenko, it's his fourth Euro, and he knows absolutely everything about this tournament, about football. What he has to say to us is priceless.” — Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi.

Thibaut Courtois with the Champions League trophy - null
UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Without Thibaut Courtois At A Major Tournament For First Time In Over A Decade

BY Stats Perform

— ”(Ukraine) have a situation in their country which isn't easy. They have their hearts set on making their fans and their nation very happy. They will give their all, just like we will.” — Belgium defender Arthur Theate. (AP) AYG

