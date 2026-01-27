Seven PAOK Fans Killed In Romania Crash En Route To Europa League Match

Seven supporters of Greek club PAOK were killed in a minibus crash in Romania while travelling to attend their side’s UEFA Europa League match against Lyon

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 PAOK fans killed in Romania minibus crash
PAOK's fans wave giant flags of their team during the Europa League match against Real Betis in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Thursday, January 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Giannis Papanikos.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Seven fans of Greek football club PAOK killed in minibus crash in Romania

  • Victims were on their way to France for Thursday’s Europa League match against Lyon

  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed the deaths, offering condolences

Seven supporters of Greek football club PAOK were killed in a minibus crash in Romania while travelling to attend a UEFA Europa League match against Lyon, the Greek government confirmed on Tuesday. The victims were en route to France for the continental fixture scheduled to be played on Thursday.

“Deeply shaken, I was informed of the tragic accident in Romania that cost the lives of seven young compatriots,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. “The Greek government and our embassy are in close coordination with the local authorities, providing every possible form of support.

“In these difficult moments, together with all Greeks, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and to the PAOK community,” he added. “We all share the hope that the injured will recover quickly. Our thoughts are with them.”

PAOK, Greek Football Unite In Mourning

PAOK confirmed that the club was in direct communication with the Greek government, coordinating assistance for the victims and their families. They also dispatched club representatives to Romania.

Club president Ivan Savvidis described the incident as “an unspeakable tragedy.”

“I am devastated by the unjust loss of young people, fans of our beloved team, who travelled to stand by our PAOK,” Savvidis said. “I mourn with the families and millions of our compatriots.”

Supporters’ associations of rival clubs, including Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, and Aris, issued messages of solidarity and condolence.

The Europa League match between Lyon and PAOK, scheduled for Thursday in France, will go ahead as planned. In a statement, the French side extended its “sincere condolences” to PAOK and confirmed that a tribute will be held at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais before the match.

(With AP Inputs)

