Greek Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final Guide: Preview, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Panathinaikos' Vicente Taborda celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during an Europa League soccer match between Panathinaikos and Roma, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Panathinaikos' Vicente Taborda celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during an Europa League soccer match between Panathinaikos and Roma, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris