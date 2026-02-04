Greek Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final Guide: Preview, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

OFI Crete, Levadiakos, Panathinaikos and Aris battle over two legs for a place in the final
Winners earn a Europa League third qualifying round spot and entry into Greek Super Cup 2026
Know where to watch the Greek Cup 2025-26 match live
The Greek Cup 2025-26 enters the last four-stage, as teams will take part in two-legged semi-final clashes to seal a place in the final of the 84th edition of the tournament. The first leg will take place on Wednesday, with the return leg being played a week later.
The four teams in contention will be motivated to clinch a final berth, as winning the Greek Cup will land them a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League third qualifying round as well as the Greek Super Cup 2026.
In the first semi-final, mid-table side OFI Crete will be looking for back-to-back places in the Greek Cup final. Against them are Levadiakos, who are in good form and sit fourth in the Super League table.
In the next contest, an out-of-form Panathinaikos take on Aris. The home side, fresh from a draw with Roma in the Europa League, will be looking for their second win in six matches.
Greek Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final: Fixtures
OFI vs Levadiakos (Leg 1): 8:30 PM IST on February 4, 2026
Panathinaikos vs Aris (Leg 1): 12:00 AM IST on February 5, 2026
Levadiakos vs OFI (Leg 2): 8:30 PM IST on February 11, 2026
Aris vs Panathinaikos (Leg 2): 12:00 AM IST on February 12, 2026
Greek Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
The Greek Cup 2025-26 semi-final matches will not be shown live in India. In Greece, fans can watch both semi-final matches live on Cosmote Sport 1 HD.