Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma Highlights, UEFA Europa League: 10-Man Giallorossi Salvage Late Draw To Earn Top-8 Spot

Roma's Jan Ziolkowski, right, celebrates with his teammate Roma's Kostas Tsimikas after he scored his side's first goal during an Europa League soccer match between Panathinaikos and Roma, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Catch the highlights of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixture between Panathinaikos and AS Roma at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in Athens on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Roma booked their place directly in the Europa League Round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against Panathinaikos. The Italian were reduced to ten men in the 15th minute, when defender Gianluca Mancini was sent off after a VAR review upgraded his foul to a straight red. Panathinaikos capitalised on their numerical advantage in the second half, with Vicente Taborda firing home in the 58th minute. Roma continued to fight, and their efforts bore fruit as Jan Ziolkowski rose highest to head in the equaliser in the 80th minute. The point earned an eighth-placed finish for the Giallorossi, while Panathinaikos went into the playoff round. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Panathinaikos vs Roma football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 11:40:26 pm IST Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Hello! Hello, we’re back with another live blog and it’s Panathinaikos Vs Roma, stay tuned for all the live updates from Athens.

30 Jan 2026, 01:09:14 am IST Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Streaming Info Select matches of the UEFA Europa League are being live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

30 Jan 2026, 01:11:27 am IST Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Starting XIs La nostra formazione per #PAOFCRoma 🐺#ASRoma #UEL pic.twitter.com/xWKYNuftUn — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) January 29, 2026

30 Jan 2026, 01:48:41 am IST Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Kick Off! Kick-off! Roma’s off to a flying start! Kostas Tsimikas lets loose a left-footed rocket from outside the box, but Alban Lafont is alert, stretching full length to tip it away in the top left corner! Pellegrini’s clever setup almost catches Panathinaikos cold, but Lafont says, “Not today!” The first half is officially underway, and you can feel the tension buzzing already. Roma looking sharp, Panathinaikos trying to settle, this is going to be spicy.

30 Jan 2026, 02:04:52 am IST Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 15' Red Card Gianluca Mancini is walking straight down the tunnel! Roma are down to ten men after a straight red, things just got very interesting. Panathinaikos suddenly smell blood and are sensing an opening. The momentum has shifted, and the crowd is buzzing like crazy. How will Roma cope with this early setback?

30 Jan 2026, 02:25:30 am IST Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Half Time The whistle goes and that’s the end of a wild first half, 0-0 between Panathinaikos and the Wolves. Roma might not be behind on the scoreboard, but they’re definitely behind in numbers after Mancini’s red card. Panathinaikos have the crowd roaring, sensing this is their moment to strike in the second half. Still goalless, but this match feels like it’s sitting on the edge of something big.

30 Jan 2026, 03:22:56 am IST Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 58' GOALLLLL The Greens Take the Lead! Vicente Taborda does the impossible! From a tricky angle on the left, he fires a right-footed beauty straight into the center of the net. The Wolves can’t believe it, down a man and now trailing 0-1. The stadium is erupting, the fans are going wild, and Panathinaikos are smelling blood. This second half just exploded.

30 Jan 2026, 03:23:46 am IST Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 80' GOALLLLL Jan Ziólkowski rises like a man possessed and meets the cross with a thunderous header straight into the top left corner! Panathinaikos roar in disbelief, but Roma are back 1-1. Down a man and still fighting, The Wolves show why they’re called The Wolves. What a comeback, and we’re in for a nail-biting finish.