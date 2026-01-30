Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma Highlights, UEFA Europa League: 10-Man Giallorossi Salvage Late Draw To Earn Top-8 Spot

Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Hello!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog and it’s Panathinaikos Vs Roma, stay tuned for all the live updates from Athens.
Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Streaming Info
Select matches of the UEFA Europa League are being live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India, and telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Starting XIs
Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Kick Off!
Kick-off!
Roma’s off to a flying start! Kostas Tsimikas lets loose a left-footed rocket from outside the box, but Alban Lafont is alert, stretching full length to tip it away in the top left corner! Pellegrini’s clever setup almost catches Panathinaikos cold, but Lafont says, “Not today!”
The first half is officially underway, and you can feel the tension buzzing already. Roma looking sharp, Panathinaikos trying to settle, this is going to be spicy.
Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 15' Red Card
Gianluca Mancini is walking straight down the tunnel! Roma are down to ten men after a straight red, things just got very interesting. Panathinaikos suddenly smell blood and are sensing an opening. The momentum has shifted, and the crowd is buzzing like crazy. How will Roma cope with this early setback?
Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Half Time
The whistle goes and that’s the end of a wild first half, 0-0 between Panathinaikos and the Wolves.
Roma might not be behind on the scoreboard, but they’re definitely behind in numbers after Mancini’s red card. Panathinaikos have the crowd roaring, sensing this is their moment to strike in the second half.
Still goalless, but this match feels like it’s sitting on the edge of something big.
Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 58' GOALLLLL
The Greens Take the Lead!
Vicente Taborda does the impossible! From a tricky angle on the left, he fires a right-footed beauty straight into the center of the net. The Wolves can’t believe it, down a man and now trailing 0-1.
The stadium is erupting, the fans are going wild, and Panathinaikos are smelling blood. This second half just exploded.
Panathinaikos Vs Roma Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: 80' GOALLLLL
Jan Ziólkowski rises like a man possessed and meets the cross with a thunderous header straight into the top left corner! Panathinaikos roar in disbelief, but Roma are back 1-1.
Down a man and still fighting, The Wolves show why they’re called The Wolves. What a comeback, and we’re in for a nail-biting finish.