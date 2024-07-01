UEFA is investigating Jude Bellingham's conduct after England's dramatic extra-time victory over Slovakia at Euro 2024, though the midfielder says he meant no disrespect with a gesture he made at full-time. (More Football News)
Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick five minutes into stoppage time as England came back from behind to beat Slovakia in the last 16, with Harry Kane heading in an extra-time winner.
The Real Madrid midfielder was seen kissing his hand and grabbing his crotch after the full-time whistle in a gesture some interpreted as an insult towards Slovakia's fans and bench.
Bellingham used social media to rubbish those suggestions on Sunday, responding to a video of the gesture on X by writing: "An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game.
"Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight."
Despite Bellingham attempting to explain the incident, UEFA has confirmed it will investigate his behaviour.
In a statement issued on Monday, European football's governing body said: "A UEFA ethics and disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match."
England will hope Bellingham avoids any punishment as they prepare to face Switzerland for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday.