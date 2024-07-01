Football

ENG 2-1 SVK, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham Stars As England Break Slovakia's Hearts To Advance To Quarterfinals

Slovakia looked all set to knock Euro 2024 favourites England out of the tournament with a 1-0 for over 90 minutes but then disaster struck. Jude Bellingham's spectacular overhead kick in the fifth of six added minutes in the injury time levelled the scores and then Harry Kane took just fifty seconds in the extra time to push England ahead. Earlier, Ivan Schranz's 25th-minute goal had set Slovakia on course to pull off an upset but it was not to be.

UEFA Euro 2024: England Vs Slovakia | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

England players applaud fans at the end of the round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

2/10
Englands manager Gareth Southgate embraces Jordan Pickford
England's manager Gareth Southgate embraces Jordan Pickford | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's manager Gareth Southgate embraces goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the end of a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

3/10
Harry Kane celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring Englands second goal
Harry Kane celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring England's second goal | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

4/10
Jude Bellingham scores Englands first goal
Jude Bellingham scores England's first goal | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

England's Jude Bellingham, centre right, scores his side's first goal with an overhead kick during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

5/10
Ondrej Duda challenges for the ball with Bukayo Saka
Ondrej Duda challenges for the ball with Bukayo Saka | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Slovakia's Ondrej Duda, right, challenges for the ball with England's Bukayo Saka during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

6/10
Englands Phil Foden
England's Phil Foden | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

England's Phil Foden, center, celebrates after scoring a goal, which was disallowed, during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

7/10
Ivan Schranz celebrates after scoring opening goal against England
Ivan Schranz celebrates after scoring opening goal against England | Photo: AP/

Slovakia's Ivan Schranz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

8/10
Slovakias Ivan Schranz scores a goal
Slovakia's Ivan Schranz scores a goal | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Slovakia's Ivan Schranz, centre, scores the opening goal past England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

9/10
Harry Kane is pushed by Slovakias Denis Vavro
Harry Kane is pushed by Slovakia's Denis Vavro | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

England's Harry Kane, left is pushed by Slovakia's Denis Vavro during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

10/10
Fans cheer during England and Slovakia match
Fans cheer during England and Slovakia match | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Fans cheer from the stands during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

