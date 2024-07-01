England players applaud fans at the end of the round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's manager Gareth Southgate embraces goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the end of a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Jude Bellingham, centre right, scores his side's first goal with an overhead kick during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Slovakia's Ondrej Duda, right, challenges for the ball with England's Bukayo Saka during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Phil Foden, center, celebrates after scoring a goal, which was disallowed, during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Slovakia's Ivan Schranz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Slovakia's Ivan Schranz, centre, scores the opening goal past England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
England's Harry Kane, left is pushed by Slovakia's Denis Vavro during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Fans cheer from the stands during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.