ENG 2-1 SVK, Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham Stars As England Break Slovakia's Hearts To Advance To Quarterfinals

Slovakia looked all set to knock Euro 2024 favourites England out of the tournament with a 1-0 for over 90 minutes but then disaster struck. Jude Bellingham's spectacular overhead kick in the fifth of six added minutes in the injury time levelled the scores and then Harry Kane took just fifty seconds in the extra time to push England ahead. Earlier, Ivan Schranz's 25th-minute goal had set Slovakia on course to pull off an upset but it was not to be.