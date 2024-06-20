Football

UEFA Euro 2024: England Boss Gareth Southgate 'Ambivalent' Towards Criticism

Gareth Southgate is now "ambivalent" towards the constant scrutiny he and England face, unsurprised his team were criticised even after making a winning start to Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate
info_icon

Gareth Southgate is now "ambivalent" towards the constant scrutiny he and England face, unsurprised his team were criticised even after making a winning start to Euro 2024. (More Football News)

England beat Serbia 1-0 on Sunday and have the opportunity to secure their place in the last 16 against Denmark on Thursday.

Victory would mark the first time the Three Lions have started a Euros campaign with back-to-back wins. Indeed, prior to last weekend's match, they had only once won their championship opener – also under Southgate at Euro 2020.

Those facts were relayed to Southgate on the eve of the Denmark match, with the England manager asked if too much was expected of a team whose stuttering second-half performance against Serbia was picked apart by fans and pundits.

But Southgate, in his fourth tournament in the role, has come to terms with the narrative around the England team.

"I've been in this environment for eight years, so I understand it all," he said. "It used to annoy me, but now I'm ambivalent to it. Winning matches in tournaments is incredibly hard."

Those younger members of Southgate's squad who have not previously experienced the tournament rollercoaster might have been a little more taken aback by the response to the win.

Southgate explained: "You can see a lot of them who haven't been with England – 'right, we've won our first game, and this is how it is?'

"That's a strange experience for some of the boys who haven't been with us. It's great that we've got experienced players who have lived through it who can say, 'no, no, this is what's important, this is how we stay on track'.

"Our assessment of the game is most important. We're never slow to pull things up that aren't right, that aren't good enough. So, that's the most important view, the way we dissect the game."

Southgate did acknowledge Sunday's match did not go entirely to plan, with Serbia gaining a foothold after half-time, albeit without really threatening to cancel out Jude Bellingham's early header.

"We didn't set out to sit back," insisted Southgate, with similar patterns in previous tournament matches having been a point of contention.

Both Southgate and the England supporters will hope for a more complete performance against Denmark then, although the manager confirmed left-back Luke Shaw would not return from injury in time to feature. Right-back Kieran Trippier is in line to deputise again.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I Challenge PM Modi Openly To...': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Dig Ahead Of Maha Assembly Elections
  2. Delhi: Power Demand All-time High At 8,656 MW As Blistering Heatwave Refuses To Abate
  3. Bima Bharti To Seek Re-Election From Rupauli Assembly Seat On RJD Ticket
  4. NTA Scraps UGC-NET A Day After Exam Amid Questions Over Integrity; Test To Be Conducted Afresh
  5. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
Entertainment News
  1. Jordan Peele Sets New Film October 2026 Release
  2. BTS Member Jimin To Release Second Solo Album Next Month
  3. Katy Perry Announces New Song 'Woman's World'
  4. Mohanlal Elected Unopposed As President Of Actors' Body AMMA For Second Term
  5. Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodycon Dress At ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Event
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Boss Gareth Southgate 'Ambivalent' Towards Criticism
  2. NBA: Indiana Pacers Star Pascal Siakam To Sign Max Extension
  3. USA Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: De Kock, Rabada Take Proteas To Victory In Super 8 Opener - Data Debrief
  4. USA Vs RSA, T20 WC: Markram Praises Andries Gous; Jones 'Not Dissapointed' After Loss
  5. NBA:Detroit Pistons Fire Head Coach Monty Williams After One Season
World News
  1. Virginia Claims Top Spot As Most Patriotic State In America | Check Full List
  2. The leader Of Lebanon's Hezbollah Group Warns Archenemy Israel Against Wider War
  3. Putin’s North Korea Visit For First Time In 25 years Amid US Tensions - Key Points
  4. President Putin Gifts 2nd Russian Luxury Limousine To North Korean Leader Kim
  5. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21