Football

UEFA Unveils Euro 2028 Schedule And Branding Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest In London

UEFA unveiled the Euro 2028 schedule and branding on Wednesday, showcasing 51 matches over 31 days for 24 teams. The launch at London’s Piccadilly Lights included spectacular light shows, landmark projections, and digital displays across the UK and Ireland. The event was briefly disrupted by a pro-Palestinian protest outside, with demonstrators chanting against Israel as UEFA officials, including president Aleksander Čeferin, attended. Euro 2028 will be co-hosted by Britain and Ireland, marking a major milestone in preparations for the tournament.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Unveils Euro 2028 Schedule-Euro Trophy-
A protester speaking with a police officer near a replica UEFA trophy during the Euro 2028 launch at Below The Lights, Piccadilly Circus, London. | Photo: James Manning/Pool via AP
1/6
UEFA Unveils Euro 2028 Schedule-Euro Trophy-Pro palestine protester
A protester speaking with a police officer near a replica UEFA trophy during the Euro 2028 launch at Below The Lights, Piccadilly Circus, London. | Photo: James Manning/Pool via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
UEFA Unveils Euro 2028 Schedule-Euro Trophy-The Henri Delaunay Cup
The Henri Delaunay Cup, presented to the winner of the European Champions, is displayed during UEFA Euro 2028 launch at Below The Lights, Piccadilly Circus, London. | Photo: James Manning/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
UEFA Unveils Euro 2028 Schedule-Euro Trophy-Conrad Kirkwood
From left, Conrad Kirkwood, IFA President, Mike Mulraney, SFA President, Debbie Hewitt, UK&I Board Chair, Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA President, Paul Cooke FAI President and Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive attend the Euro 2028 launch at Below The Lights, Piccadilly Circus, London. | Photo: James Manning/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
UEFA Unveils Euro 2028 Schedule-Euro Trophy-Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams attends the Euro 2028 launch at Below The Lights, Piccadilly Circus, London. Euro 2028 will take place in the UK and Republic of Ireland. | Photo: James Manning/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
UEFA Unveils Euro 2028 Schedule-Euro Trophy-Michael Owen
From left, Michael Owen, John Collins, Shay Given and Ashley Williams attend the Euro 2028 launch at Below The Lights, Piccadilly Circus, London. | Photo: James Manning/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
UEFA Unveils Euro 2028 Schedule-Sir Keir Starmer
Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, right, welcomes UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, center, and footballer Tyrone Mings and children from John Keble CofE Primary School to number 10 Downing Street to mark the launch of the Euro 2028 soccer tournament, in London. | Photo: Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: Gaikwad Shines As IND A Registers 4-Wicket Win Over SA A

  2. IPL 2026 Trade: MI Sign Local Lad Shardul Thakur And West Indies All-Rounder Shurfane Rutherford

  3. India Vs South Africa 1st Test: Shubman Gill's Dual Role In Focus

  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  5. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Police Step Up Anti-Militancy Operations Across Kashmir After Delhi Blasts

  4. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  5. Over 34 Lakh Aadhaar Holders In Bengal Marked As Deceased, UIDAI Tells Election Commission

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  3. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

  4. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  5. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates