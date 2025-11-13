UEFA Unveils Euro 2028 Schedule And Branding Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest In London
UEFA unveiled the Euro 2028 schedule and branding on Wednesday, showcasing 51 matches over 31 days for 24 teams. The launch at London’s Piccadilly Lights included spectacular light shows, landmark projections, and digital displays across the UK and Ireland. The event was briefly disrupted by a pro-Palestinian protest outside, with demonstrators chanting against Israel as UEFA officials, including president Aleksander Čeferin, attended. Euro 2028 will be co-hosted by Britain and Ireland, marking a major milestone in preparations for the tournament.
