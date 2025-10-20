UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 Preview: Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid Look Towards Strikers For Victory

In UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 fixtures, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid will look towards their star strikers – Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe – in chase of continental glory

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match against Everton in Manchester, England, October 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
  • UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 kicks off on October 21

  • Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City aiming for UCL success

  • Erling Haaland leads with 23 goals for Manchester City and Norway

  • Harry Kane nets 22 goals for Bayern Munich and England

  • Kylian Mbappe scores 18 goals for Real Madrid and France

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City will return for the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season, looking towards their talismanic strikers to lead them. Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland are all in prolific scoring form, having all hit the back of the net in their teams' league victories this weekend.

Their impressive scoring runs have continued in the European competition, with each player scoring in all but one game for their club and country this season.

Top Strikers Maintain Dominance

Erling Haaland leads Manchester City into their matchday 3 league-phase fixture at Villarreal on Tuesday, October 21. The striker has scored 23 goals in 13 matches, which includes 10 goals in his last five matches for City and Norway. He scored both goals in City's 2-0 Premier League win against Everton on Saturday.

Aged 25, Haaland holds the record as the fastest player to 50 UEFA Champions League goals. He also scored twice when City drew 2-2 at Monaco in the Champions League earlier this month. The Citizens had begun their campaign with a 1-0 win against Napoli.

Harry Kane, 32, has scored 22 goals in 14 matches, with 15 goals coming in his last eight games for Bayern Munich and England. He scored once in Bayern's 2-1 Bundesliga win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Bayern, who currently lead the league phase standings, host Club Brugge on Wednesday, October 22.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 18 goals in 14 appearances for Real Madrid and France. Nine of his goals came in his last six games, including the winner in Madrid’s 1-0 La Liga victory at Getafe on Saturday. Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said, "We're very pleased with how Kylian is doing. He’s been decisive with his goals and his involvement."

The 26-year-old French forward is set to become the youngest player to make 90 appearances in the UEFA Champions League proper. Former Madrid great Raul Gonzalez held the previous record at 27 years old.

Surprising Team Performances In UCL

Real Madrid, who also started the league-phase with two victories, host Juventus on Wednesday. The Italian club are coming off two draws in the Champions League, against Borussia Dortmund and at Villarreal. Juventus lost 2-0 to Como in the Italian Serie A on Sunday, 19 October.

Qarabag from Azerbaijan are one of six teams with perfect starts. They visit winless Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, aiming for a third consecutive victory. Qarabag had never won in the competition proper before this season.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain also won their first two matches; they visit Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Arsenal will try to extend their perfect start when they host Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. The English Premier League leaders are seeking their 100th Champions League victory.

Inter Milan, last season’s runner-up to PSG, visit Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium on Tuesday.

Struggling Giants Pursue Champions League Progress

Liverpool are enduring a four-game losing streak that includes a 2-1 home defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool’s recent setbacks also include a loss at Galatasaray in their second league-phase match. They will attempt to recover in the UEFA Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah needs two goals to reach 50 in the Champions League. The Egypt international is trying to become the first African player to reach that mark.

FC Barcelona are also looking to make up some lost ground in the Champions League after suffering a 2-1 home defeat against PSG in the previous round. They will host Olympiakos at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday.

Barcelona’s 18-year-old Lamine Yamal is set to become the youngest player to make 25 appearances in the Champions League. PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, 19, currently holds that record.

Chelsea have secured only one league-phase win so far, and the Blues will host winless Ajax on Wednesday. This will be Chelsea’s 200th match in the Champions League proper, and Ajax’s 250th game in European Cup.

Jose Mourinho’s Benfica, another winless team, will visit English side Newcastle United on Tuesday.

(With AP Inputs)

