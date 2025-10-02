Barcelona 1-2 PSG: Goncalo Ramos Snatches Thrilling Win For Champions League Holders

Paris Saint-Germain have now won their last five matches in UEFA Champions League, a run that includes the 2024-25 final, by an aggregate scoreline of 14-2

Paris Saint-Germain's match-winner Goncalo Ramos
Paris Saint-Germain's match-winner Goncalo Ramos
  • Ferran Torres put Barcelona ahead in 19th minute

  • Senny Mayulu equalised for Paris Saint-Germain in 38th minute

  • Goncalo Ramos netted 90th-minute winner for Luis Enrique's side

Luis Enrique could celebrate victory on his return to Barcelona, with Goncalo Ramos earning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain a late 2-1 win.

PSG had stood firm against Barcelona's early push before squandering late chances, but substitute Ramos ended up having the final say at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona started strongly and could have taken the lead 14 minutes in after Lamine Yamal set Ferran Torres in behind with an outside-of-the-boot throughball, but after rounding the goalkeeper, he was denied by Illia Zabarnyi in front of the goal line.

Just five minutes later, Torres did find the breakthrough, meeting Marcus Rashford's low cross first time to beat Lucas Chevalier.

Wojciech Szczesny tipped away Achraf Hakimi's left-sided free-kick before PSG found their equaliser. Nuno Mendes advanced down the left and then found Senny Mayulu, who lifted a calm finish over the goalkeeper.

Barcelona started the second half slowly but should have retaken the lead when Dani Olmo pounced on a loose clearance, only to see his effort charged down by Hakimi on the line shortly after the hour.

With time running out to find a winner, Lee Kang-in almost had an instant impact off the bench as he weaved his way through a crowded box before curling a low shot off Szczesny's far post.

But PSG's late pressure eventually paid off with a counter-attack as Hakimi's perfectly weighted cross teeing up the unmarked Ramos to fire in a 90th-minute winner.

Data Debrief: PSG keep winning streak alive

PSG have had a lot of joy in Barcelona in recent years, having now won their last three games away to the Blaugrana, which makes them the first team to do so in major European competition.

In fact, Barca have only lost two of their last 13 Champions League home matches, with both of those defeats coming against the Parisiens.

PSG have now won their last five matches in Europe's top competition, a run that includes last season's final, by an aggregate scoreline of 14-2.

This match was fairly evenly split, however, with PSG having 15 shots worth 1.52 expected goals (xG) to Barcelona's 12 worth 1.31 xG.

