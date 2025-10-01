Barcelona Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Reigning Champs Visit Hansi Flick's Men In Titanic Match

Barcelona Vs PSG Live Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: The head-to-head record reads 6-5 in Barca's favour, with four draws. Catch all the action from the blockbuster UCL group-stage game at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

Barcelona Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League
Barcelona Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Blaugrana beat Real Sociedad 2-1 in their previous outing. Photo: AP
Barcelona Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Blog: It's the clash of the titans, in the true sense of the phrase. Spanish giants and La Liga holders Barcelona host defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in a mouth-watering UCL 2025-26 group stage match tonight at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Hansi Flick's Blaugrana are unbeaten this season and pipped Newcastle United in their campaign opener. Visiting them are Luis Enrique's Parisians, who began their title defence with a 4-0 thrashing of Atalanta. Both teams have been goal-hungry in the competition before, so expect a high-scoring contest. Follow the live score and updates from the BAR vs PSG clash:
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The FC Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2 clash will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Barcelona Vs PSG Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Hey There!

Good evening and welcome. Are you ready for the biggest Champions League game of the season so far? It's a group-stage match befitting a final, and we will bring you up to speed with everything. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the BAR vs PSG encounter.

Published At:
