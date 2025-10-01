FC Barcelona Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

FC Barcelona welcome current holders, PSG in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2. Here's head-to-head record, live streaming info and other details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona, AP Photo
Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick speaks during a press conference at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Wednesday Sept. 17, 2025 Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PSG travel to Spain to take on La Liga giants, FC Barcelona in blockbuster UCL match

  • PSG are the current holders of the UEFA Champions League

  • In La Liga, Barca are unbeaten and reclaimed the top spot from Real Madrid

In a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2025-26 clash tonight, Barcelona take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Watch the Barcelona vs PSG football match live.

Both teams arrive in strong form. Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, are unbeaten this season and beat Newcastle United 2-1 away in their UCL campaign opener. In La Liga, Hansi Flick's Blaugrana remained unbeaten and reclaimed the top spot from Real Madrid, who lost to Atletico in the Madrid derby.

Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions, began their title defence with a 4-0 drubbing of Atalanta. Luis Enrique's Parisians defeated Auxerre 2-0 in their previous outing, to bounce back from a 0-1 loss to Marseille.

Barcelona Vs PSG Head-To-Head Record

Barcelona and PSG have faced each other 15 times, with the head-to-head narrowly tilted in Barcelona's favour: six wins to PSG's five, along with four draws.

Following a run of three straight Champions League victories over PSG -- all under Luis Enrique -- Barcelona have managed just two wins in their last six encounters with the French side.

PSG have triumphed in their last two visits to Barcelona, both by a 4-1 margin in the Champions League (2021 and 2024). A win tonight would make them the first team to secure three consecutive away victories against Barcelona in European competition.

Related Content
Related Content

The venue, however, is different. Tonight's match takes place at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys instead of Camp Nou , which is undergoing renovations.

FC Barcelona Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Info

When is the FC Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?

The FC Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the FC Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?

The FC Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Women Vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Sophie Devine Nears Century| NZ-W 185/5 (37)

  2. Who Is Tim Robinson? Ex-Javelin Thrower From New Zealand Scores First T20I Hundred Against Australia

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  5. New Zealand Vs Australia, 1st T20I: AUS Outplay Kiwis By Six Wickets To Go 1-0 Up In Three-Match Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi’s Institution For The Blind Faces Closure Amid Recognition Dispute

  2. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  3. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  4. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  5. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  4. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  5. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  2. US To Deport 120 Iranians In First Wave Of Unprecedented Deal With Tehran

  3. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  4. UN Mission Urges Taliban To Restore Internet Access Amid Nationwide Blackout In Afghanistan

  5. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick