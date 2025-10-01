FC Barcelona Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

PSG travel to Spain to take on La Liga giants, FC Barcelona in blockbuster UCL match
In a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2025-26 clash tonight, Barcelona take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Watch the Barcelona vs PSG football match live.
Both teams arrive in strong form. Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, are unbeaten this season and beat Newcastle United 2-1 away in their UCL campaign opener. In La Liga, Hansi Flick's Blaugrana remained unbeaten and reclaimed the top spot from Real Madrid, who lost to Atletico in the Madrid derby.
Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions, began their title defence with a 4-0 drubbing of Atalanta. Luis Enrique's Parisians defeated Auxerre 2-0 in their previous outing, to bounce back from a 0-1 loss to Marseille.
Barcelona Vs PSG Head-To-Head Record
Barcelona and PSG have faced each other 15 times, with the head-to-head narrowly tilted in Barcelona's favour: six wins to PSG's five, along with four draws.
Following a run of three straight Champions League victories over PSG -- all under Luis Enrique -- Barcelona have managed just two wins in their last six encounters with the French side.
PSG have triumphed in their last two visits to Barcelona, both by a 4-1 margin in the Champions League (2021 and 2024). A win tonight would make them the first team to secure three consecutive away victories against Barcelona in European competition.
The venue, however, is different. Tonight's match takes place at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys instead of Camp Nou , which is undergoing renovations.
FC Barcelona Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Info
When is the FC Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?
The FC Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the FC Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?
The FC Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.