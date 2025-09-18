Lamine Yamal (left)) and Raphinha celebrate a goal. X/FCBarcelona

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League between Newcastle United and FC Barcelona at St. James' Park. Magpies and Barca meet in the UCL on Friday as the opening week of the new season of Europe’s premier club competition continues. Get live scores and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 clash between Newcastle and Barcelona on Friday, 19 September, at St. James' Park

19 Sept 2025, 12:04:40 am IST Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hansi Flick Praises Eddie Howe, NUFC "I expect a really strong team, a tall team with high intensity, dynamic and who win a lot of second balls," he said. "Vertically they play really good. "It is a team that has built over the last years. Eddie Howe and his coaching staff have done a fantastic job."

18 Sept 2025, 11:53:41 pm IST Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Lamine Yamal Update Lamine Yamal will not be a part of the FC Barcelona squad against Newcastle in the Champions League opener as the Spaniard suffered a pubis discomfort in their latest La Liga match.

18 Sept 2025, 11:33:16 pm IST Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fixtures Tonight Club Brugge vs Monaco

Copenhagen vs Leverkusen

Frankfurt vs Galatasaray

Manchester City vs Napoli

Newcastle United vs Barcelona

Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty

18 Sept 2025, 11:27:40 pm IST Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs Newcastle United starting line-up: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes Subs: Thompson, Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Krafth, Osula, J. Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, A.Murphy, Miley

Barcelona starting line-up: J Garcia, Kounde, Araújo, Cubarsi, Martín, Pedri, De Jong, Raphinha, Fermín López, Rashford, Lewandowski Subs: Ferran, Christensen, Casado, Olmo, Bernal, Eric, Szczesny, Jofre, Roony, Fernandez, Kochen