Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hansi Flick Praises Eddie Howe, NUFC
"I expect a really strong team, a tall team with high intensity, dynamic and who win a lot of second balls," he said.
"Vertically they play really good.
"It is a team that has built over the last years. Eddie Howe and his coaching staff have done a fantastic job."
Lamine Yamal Update
Lamine Yamal will not be a part of the FC Barcelona squad against Newcastle in the Champions League opener as the Spaniard suffered a pubis discomfort in their latest La Liga match.
Club Brugge vs Monaco
Copenhagen vs Leverkusen
Frankfurt vs Galatasaray
Manchester City vs Napoli
Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty
Newcastle United starting line-up: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes
Subs: Thompson, Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Krafth, Osula, J. Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, A.Murphy, Miley
Barcelona starting line-up: J Garcia, Kounde, Araújo, Cubarsi, Martín, Pedri, De Jong, Raphinha, Fermín López, Rashford, Lewandowski
Subs: Ferran, Christensen, Casado, Olmo, Bernal, Eric, Szczesny, Jofre, Roony, Fernandez, Kochen
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille
Benfica 2-3 Qarabag
Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos
Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodo/Glimt
Ajax 0-2 Inter
Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-2 Atletico de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atalanta
Thursday, September 18, 2025
