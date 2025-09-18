Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Lamine Yamal-sans Barca Take On Magpies

Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Get live scores and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 clash between Newcastle and Barcelona on Friday, 19 September, at St. James' Park

Outlook Sports Desk
Barcelona-FC
Lamine Yamal (left)) and Raphinha celebrate a goal. X/FCBarcelona
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League between Newcastle United and FC Barcelona at St. James' Park. Magpies and Barca meet in the UCL on Friday as the opening week of the new season of Europe’s premier club competition continues. Get live scores and updates from the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 1 clash between Newcastle and Barcelona on Friday, 19 September, at St. James' Park
LIVE UPDATES

Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hansi Flick Praises Eddie Howe, NUFC

"I expect a really strong team, a tall team with high intensity, dynamic and who win a lot of second balls," he said.

"Vertically they play really good.

"It is a team that has built over the last years. Eddie Howe and his coaching staff have done a fantastic job."

Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Lamine Yamal Update

Lamine Yamal will not be a part of the FC Barcelona squad against Newcastle in the Champions League opener as the Spaniard suffered a pubis discomfort in their latest La Liga match.

Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fixtures Tonight

  • Club Brugge vs Monaco

  • Copenhagen vs Leverkusen

  • Frankfurt vs Galatasaray

  • Manchester City vs Napoli

  • Newcastle United vs Barcelona

  • Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty

Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs

Newcastle United starting line-up: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Subs: Thompson, Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Krafth, Osula, J. Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, A.Murphy, Miley


Barcelona starting line-up: J Garcia, Kounde, Araújo, Cubarsi, Martín, Pedri, De Jong, Raphinha, Fermín López, Rashford, Lewandowski

Subs: Ferran, Christensen, Casado, Olmo, Bernal, Eric, Szczesny, Jofre, Roony, Fernandez, Kochen

Newcastle United Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: UCL Fixtures With Results

Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Athletic Club 0-2 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 2-1 Marseille
Benfica 2-3 Qarabag
Tottenham 1-0 Villarreal

Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Olympiacos 0-0 Pafos
Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodo/Glimt
Ajax 0-2 Inter
Bayern Munich 3-1 Chelsea
Liverpool 3-2 Atletico de Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atalanta

Thursday, September 18, 2025
Club Brugge vs Monaco
Copenhagen vs Leverkusen
Frankfurt vs Galatasaray
Manchester City vs Napoli
Newcastle United vs Barcelona
Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty

