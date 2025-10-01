Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: ARS 0-0 OLY; Gunners Host Greek Giants On Matchday 2

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Kick-Off!
The match gets underway at Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal, kicking from left to right, miss an early chance. Myles Lewis-Skelly dribbles through from the left flank and crosses in for Gabriel Martinelli, whose header inexplicably goes wide from really close range in the second minute.
Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: OLY Starting XI
Here is Olympiacos' line-up for the away Arsenal encounter:
Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: ARS Starting XI
Star Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres starts for Arsenal tonight. Check out Mikel Arteta's line-up:
Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Arsenal vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2 clash will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Greetings!
Hello and welcome, Champions League afficionados. Arsenal are taking on Greek titans Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium and we will bring to you the build-up and latest updates from the intriguing group-stage encounter.