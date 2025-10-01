Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: ARS 0-0 OLY; Gunners Host Greek Giants On Matchday 2

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Gabriel (left) and Declan Rice during a training session in London. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Blog: Arsenal play hosts to Olympiacos in a UCL 2025-26 group stage match tonight at Emirates Stadium, London. The Gunners rode a 96th-minute winner from Gabriel Magalhaes to edge out Newcastle United 2-1 in their last English Premier League match. The Cypriot side, too, enter this clash on the back of a 96th-minute winner — from Chiquinho — en route a 3-2 victory over Levadiakos in the Greek Cup. Mikel Arteta's side are eyeing a second Champions League win after trumping Athletic Bilbao in their campaign opener, while the Greek club had played a goalless draw with Pafos previously. Follow the live score and updates from the ARS vs OLY clash:

LIVE UPDATES

2 Oct 2025, 12:35:59 am IST Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Kick-Off! The match gets underway at Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal, kicking from left to right, miss an early chance. Myles Lewis-Skelly dribbles through from the left flank and crosses in for Gabriel Martinelli, whose header inexplicably goes wide from really close range in the second minute.

2 Oct 2025, 12:21:50 am IST Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: OLY Starting XI Here is Olympiacos' line-up for the away Arsenal encounter: Η ενδεκάδα της ομάδας μας για το ματς κόντρα στην Άρσεναλ! / Our line-up for today’s match against Arsenal! 🔴⚪️#OlympiacosFC #ARSOLY #UCL pic.twitter.com/tlysjdYlD9 — Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) October 1, 2025

2 Oct 2025, 12:02:45 am IST Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: ARS Starting XI Star Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres starts for Arsenal tonight. Check out Mikel Arteta's line-up: 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



↩️ White and Lewis-Skelly in at wing-backs

⚖️ Zubimendi holding down the fort

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing



Let's keep this good run going, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2025

1 Oct 2025, 11:47:44 pm IST Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Arsenal vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2 clash will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.