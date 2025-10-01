Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: ARS 0-0 OLY; Gunners Host Greek Giants On Matchday 2

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: The head-to-head record reads an even 6-6, with no draws. Catch all the action from the UCL group-stage game at Emirates Stadium in London

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League
Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Gabriel (left) and Declan Rice during a training session in London. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
Arsenal Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Blog: Arsenal play hosts to Olympiacos in a UCL 2025-26 group stage match tonight at Emirates Stadium, London. The Gunners rode a 96th-minute winner from Gabriel Magalhaes to edge out Newcastle United 2-1 in their last English Premier League match. The Cypriot side, too, enter this clash on the back of a 96th-minute winner — from Chiquinho — en route a 3-2 victory over Levadiakos in the Greek Cup. Mikel Arteta's side are eyeing a second Champions League win after trumping Athletic Bilbao in their campaign opener, while the Greek club had played a goalless draw with Pafos previously. Follow the live score and updates from the ARS vs OLY clash:
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway at Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal, kicking from left to right, miss an early chance. Myles Lewis-Skelly dribbles through from the left flank and crosses in for Gabriel Martinelli, whose header inexplicably goes wide from really close range in the second minute.

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: OLY Starting XI

Here is Olympiacos' line-up for the away Arsenal encounter:

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: ARS Starting XI

Star Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres starts for Arsenal tonight. Check out Mikel Arteta's line-up:

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 12:30am IST. The Arsenal vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 2 clash will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Greetings!

Hello and welcome, Champions League afficionados. Arsenal are taking on Greek titans Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium and we will bring to you the build-up and latest updates from the intriguing group-stage encounter.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin Goes Unsold After Setting Highest Base Price

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players, Say Reports

  3. Who Is Tim Robinson? Ex-Javelin Thrower From New Zealand Scores First T20I Hundred Against Australia

  4. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

  2. Delhi’s Institution For The Blind Faces Closure Amid Recognition Dispute

  3. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  4. Bihar Voter List Shrinks by 47 Lakh to 7.42 Crore After EC’s Special Intensive Revision

  5. Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into Journalist Rajiv Singh’s ‘Mysterious’ Death in Uttarkashi

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite A Slowdown, Pawan Kalyan Starrer Storms Past Rs 150 Crore Mark

  4. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  5. After Paresh Rawal's Taj Story Poster Controversy, Makers Issue Statement: It Focuses Solely On Historical Facts

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. China backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Calling for Ceasefire, Prisoner release

  2. US To Deport 120 Iranians In First Wave Of Unprecedented Deal With Tehran

  3. UN Mission Urges Taliban To Restore Internet Access Amid Nationwide Blackout In Afghanistan

  4. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  5. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick