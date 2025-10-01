Arsenal Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Arsenal host Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 at the Emirates. Arteta’s side seek back-to-back European wins, while Olympiacos aim to end their poor away record in this evenly split head-to-head rivalry

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming
Arsenal Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More | Photo: AP/Jon Super
  • The Gunners come in after a dramatic 2-1 EPL win over Newcastle and a 2-0 UCL opener victory at Bilbao

  • Only 2 wins in last 21 UCL group-stage matches, with 10 straight away defeats

  • Both sides have 6 wins each across 12 meetings, with Olympiacos last beating Arsenal at the Emirates in 2021

Arsenal welcome Olympiacos to Emirates Stadium, London, for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase, matchday 2 fixture on Wednesday, October 1. Watch the Arsenal vs Olympiacos football match live tonight.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners enter the clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the English Premier League, a victory claimed in the 96th minute with Gabriel Magalhaes scoring the winner.

Having climbed to the second spot in the Premier League, within two points of leaders Liverpool after six matches each, Arsenal will hope for back-to-back wins on the continental front this season. In the campaign opener, Arsenal beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in Spain.

Olympiacos, currently leading Super League Greece with four wins and one draw, arrived in London following their opening day draw against debutants Pafos, who had right-back Bruno sent off as early as the 26th minute.

Also, their European record is less encouraging, with only two wins in their last 21 Champions League group/league phase outings, and ten consecutive away defeats at this stage.

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Head-To-Head Record

This marks the 13th meeting between the two teams, and the head-to-head record is evenly split: six wins apiece and no draws. In their most recent meeting, in March 2021, Olympiacos won 1-0 at the Emirates, but Arsenal advanced 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the Round of 16 second leg at home.

Arsenal have won each of their last 13 home league games in Europe, including 10 in a row without conceding a single goal. Interestingly, Olympiacos eliminated Arsenal from the Europa League in the previous (2019-20, last 32).

Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Streaming Info

When is the Arsenal Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?

The Arsenal Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at Emirates Stadium, London. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Arsenal Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?  

The Arsenal Vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Published At:
Tags

