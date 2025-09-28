Newcastle United Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs Out - Eze, Gyokeres Start

Newcastle United Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Get the live scores and play-by-play updates from the Matchweek 6 fixture at St. James' Park, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Britain soccer Premier League 2025-26 Arsenal Vs Manchester City match pics_Gabriel Martinelli
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's Premier League 2025-26 contest between Newcastle United and Arsenal. The Magpies are all set to lock horns with the Gunners for the matchweek 6 fixture of the 2025-26 English Premier League. This will be an interesting fixture, taking place at St. James’ Park. Arsenal drew their last home fixture against Man City whereas Newcastle shared the spoils. Get the live scores and play-by-play updates from the Matchweek 6 fixture at St. James' Park, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Newcastle United vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: AFC And NUFC Starting XIs

Arsenal XI vs. Newcastle: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Trossard, Gyökeres.

Arsenal subs: Kepa, White, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Norgaard, Merino, Ødegaard, Dowman, Martinelli.

Newcastle XI: Pope, Murphy, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley

Newcastle United vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: H2H (Last Five Games)

  • Newcastle: 3 wins

  • Arsenal: 2 wins

  • Draws: 0

Newcastle United vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England

  • Stadium: St. James’ Park

  • Date: Sunday, September 28

  • Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m. IST

Published At:
