Newcastle United Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs Out - Eze, Gyokeres Start

Newcastle United vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: AFC And NUFC Starting XIs
Arsenal XI vs. Newcastle: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Trossard, Gyökeres.
Arsenal subs: Kepa, White, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Norgaard, Merino, Ødegaard, Dowman, Martinelli.
Newcastle XI: Pope, Murphy, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Woltemade
Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley
Newcastle United vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: H2H (Last Five Games)
Newcastle: 3 wins
Arsenal: 2 wins
Draws: 0
Newcastle United vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
Stadium: St. James’ Park
Date: Sunday, September 28
Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m. IST