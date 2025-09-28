Newcastle United Vs Arsenal LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs Out - Eze, Gyokeres Start

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Manchester City | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's Premier League 2025-26 contest between Newcastle United and Arsenal. The Magpies are all set to lock horns with the Gunners for the matchweek 6 fixture of the 2025-26 English Premier League. This will be an interesting fixture, taking place at St. James’ Park. Arsenal drew their last home fixture against Man City whereas Newcastle shared the spoils. Get the live scores and play-by-play updates from the Matchweek 6 fixture at St. James' Park, right here

LIVE UPDATES

28 Sept 2025, 08:01:19 pm IST Newcastle United vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: AFC And NUFC Starting XIs Arsenal XI vs. Newcastle: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Trossard, Gyökeres. Arsenal subs: Kepa, White, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Norgaard, Merino, Ødegaard, Dowman, Martinelli. Newcastle XI: Pope, Murphy, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Woltemade Subs: Ramsdale, Trippier, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley

28 Sept 2025, 07:54:27 pm IST Newcastle United vs Arsenal LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: H2H (Last Five Games) Newcastle : 3 wins

Arsenal : 2 wins

Draws: 0