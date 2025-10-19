Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26: Kane’s Header Secures Klassiker Win

Harry Kane scores with a header and provides a key assist for the second goal
Michael Olise’s goal and solid Bayern defense secure vital Klassier win
Bayern now lead the Bundesliga by five points after 7 rounds
Defending champions Bayern Munich extended their winning streak to 11 matches in all competitions with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga Klassiker at Allianz Arena. Harry Kane broke the deadlock with a powerful header from Joshua Kimmich’s corner in the 22nd minute, continuing his fine scoring run and giving Bayern the edge in this top-versus-second table clash.
Dortmund improved after halftime, applying pressure with several attempts, including efforts from Felix Nmecha and Karim Adeyemi, but Bayern’s defense held firm. Michael Olise doubled Bayern’s lead in the 79th minute, capitalizing on a brilliant cross-field pass from Kane followed by a cross from Luis Díaz. Dortmund pulled one back through substitute Julian Brandt moments after coming on but the hosts withstood late pressure to maintain their lead.
Bayern Sit At Top
The result sends a strong message in the Bundesliga title race as Bayern open a five-point gap at the top, with Dortmund slipping to fourth. Kane’s crucial involvement in both goals underlined his importance to the side, while Bayern’s resilience in defense kept their unbeaten team intact for another week in the campaign.