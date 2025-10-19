Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United, English Premier League: Red Devils End Nine-Year Anfield Jinx

Manchester United secure a 2-1 win against Liverpool
Harry Maguire scores the winning goal in the 84th minute
United end nine-year winless streak at Anfield
Liverpool suffer fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions
Aston Villa win 2-1 against Tottenham on the same day
Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory against English Premier League defending champions Liverpool on Sunday, October 19, ending a painful nine-year winless streak at Anfield at the 11th time of asking.
Harry Maguire's header in the 84th minute sealed one of United's most important victories under coach Ruben Amorim, a result that consigned Liverpool to their fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions.
Maguire's celebration, in front of the travelling United fans, visibly showed the frustration accumulated from miserable experiences on Merseyside, now replaced with team relief.
Earlier, Cody Gakpo had equalised for Liverpool in the 78th minute after Bryan Mbeumo gave United an early lead in just the second minute. Just 62 seconds into the match, Mbeumo finished past Giorgi Mamardashvili after being set up by Amad Diallo.
Aston Villa's Resurgent Comeback
Meanwhile, Aston Villa also staged a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on the same day, with both results having big impacts on the English Premier League table.
Emi Buendia's curling shot sealed the comeback win for the Villans, marking the Argentine's third goal in four games. This victory continued Villa's resurgence in the league after a desperate start to the season and denied Spurs the chance to provisionally move up to second place in the standings.
Buendia shimmied across the edge of the penalty area in the 77th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before sweeping a perfect shot low into the bottom corner. This marked Villa's fifth straight win across all competitions after failing to pick up a single victory in their first six games of the campaign.
The result also ended Spurs' seven-game unbeaten run, which had looked set to continue when Rodrigo Bentancur put the home team ahead after just five minutes.
Morgan Rogers levelled the score for Villa in the 37th minute, completing the groundwork for Villa to take all three points and consign Tottenham coach Thomas Frank to his second league loss since taking over in the summer.
(With AP Inputs)