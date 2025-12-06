Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal, English Premier League Highlights: Villans Down League Leaders Through Buendia's Late Goal

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: The Gunners dropped points at the Villa Park. Emile Buendia scored a late goal in the 94th minute to help Aston Villa earn all three points and jump to the 2nd spot in the league table

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 2025-26
English Premier League Matchday 7 LIVE Scores: Aston Villa is set to face Arsenal in a riveting encounter at Villa Park on Saturday, December 6. Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA via AP
Aston Villa Vs Arsenal English Premier League 2025-26: Emile Buendia's late goal in the 94th minute saw league leaders Arsenal drop points in what was a thrilling 90 minutes of football at the Villa Park. Matty Cash's sensational right-foot effort in the 36th minute baffled the visitors, who needed Leandro Trossard to score the equalizer 8 minutes before the hour-mark. Both teams could not be separated during the regulation time, but Emile Buendia arrived late into the scene and shocked Mikel Arteta's men with a rebound goal. Catch all the highlights and updates from the game below and head over to our EPL Saturday goal rush for the other 5 matches starting from 8:30PM (IST) onwards.
LIVE UPDATES

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Hey There!

Hello football fans, we are here to make your Saturday even more exciting. Stay tuned with to us to get live score and updates of matchday 15 between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Playing XIs

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins

Substitutes: Bizot, Lindelof, Digne, Garcia, Bogarde, Hemmings, Buendia, Malen, Sancho

Arsenal: David Raya, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapie, Ricardo Calafiori, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Salmon, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Norgaard, Trossard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: What's At Stake?

Arsenal will be looking to further extend their gap at the top of the table to 8 points off second-placed Manchester City, who will take on Sunderland later today. Aston Villa have a chance of going to the 2nd spot tonight if they sure 3 points at the Villa park.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Today's Match Officials 

Referee: Peter Bankes

Assistants: Eddie Smart and Blake Antrobus

Fourth official: Adam Herczeg

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Villa's Surge In Form

Unai Emery's began their season with 6 games without a win, but the Villans have turned it all around in their last 9 matches, where they have won on 8 occasions, which includes 1-0 victory over Manchester City back in October.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 5' Kick-Off

We are underway at the Villa Park for league leaders Arsenal's clash against third-placed Aston Villa. The Gunners (in white) start from right to left and Villa (in purple) are playing from left to right in the first half.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 8'|AVL 0-0 ARS

Martin Odeegard has a go but it's straight into the gloves of Emi Martinez, who dramatically dived to catch the ball.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 10'|AVL 0-0 ARS

Brilliant skills from Ollie Watkins but an even better save by David Raya. John McGinn played him in and Watkins was exquisite with his footwork as he shimmies past a couple of Arsenal defenders before taking a left-footed attempt, forcing Raya to lash on it.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 18'|AVL 0-0 ARS

Ollie Watkins allows the ball to go out for a goal kick as he takes too long to get the first touch on a well-weighted pass

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 21'|AVL 0-0 ARS

Bukayo Saka puts Eberchi Eze through for a goal but the latter has been shown the offside flag. Eze has been instrumental for the Gunners since joining the club from Crystal Palace earlier this year in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 26'|AVL 0-0 ARS

Villa center-back Ezri Konsa pulls Eberechi Eze's shirt and he has been fouled by the referee. Both the teams are continuing to go back and forth in this match, but none of them have been able to get the final touch.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 35'|Matty Cash Breaks The Deadlock|AVL 1-0 ARS

Fantastic strike from Matty Cash, who puts Aston Villa ahead just 9 minutes before the first-half whistle. A brilliant right-footed effort off his sheen and through the legs of David Raya.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 43'|AVL 1-0 ARS

Good reaction from Arsenal after conceding the opening goal of this match through Matty Cash's exquisite finish. Declan Rice is combining well with Eze and they did get very close to equalizing, but Saka's header went wide.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time|AVL 1-0 ARS

The league leaders are behind at the end of the first-half in Villa Park, which erupted after Matty Cash netted a sensational goal 9 minutes before Peter Bankes blew the half-time whistle.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 45'|AVL 1-0 ARS

We are back underway for the 2nd half at the Villa Park and league leaders Arsenal have a lot of work to do to deny all 3 points to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 52'|Trossard Equalizes|AVL 1-1 ARS

Arsenal pull one back just 7 minutes into the second-half and the Gunners have started to stage a comeback at the Villa Park. Who else but Leandro Trossard, who bags the equalizer with a great goal and Unai Emery has his hands on his cheeks again.

The sensational attack ended with Emi Martinez making a great initial save, but the rebound fell perfectly to substitute Leandro Trossard at the back post, who slots it home.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 64'|AVL 1-1 ARS

Bouboucar Camara saves Aston Villa from going 2-1 down and they bring in Donyell Malen for Ollie Watkins. Arsenal have gained full control as it appears but Villa are not letting down.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 71'|AVL 1-1 ARS

Emi Martinez produced a stunning save to deny Martin Ødegaard's strike from the edge of the area, just managing to divert it over the woodwork. The defensive pressure continued as Boubacar Kamara stepped in to crucially block Bukayo Saka's low effort, preventing a near-certain goal, in the last few minutes.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 81'|AVL 1-1 ARS

Bouboucar Camara has been excellent in the midfield today and Morgan Rogers nearly scored the winner for Aston Villa but he ran out of space, straight into David Raya.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 89'|AVL 1-1 ARS

Declan Rice takes a looping free-kick but Morgan Rogers steers the ball away for an Arsenal throw-in. 4 minutes will be added on to the clock and the Gunners are running out of time and are on the verge of dropping points, handing Manchester City the chance to close the gap.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: 94'|Buendia Goal|AVL 2-1 ARS

Madness! Absolute madness at the Villa Park. Chaos erupted inside the Arsenal box as Aston Villa stepped forward for an attack and Emile Buendia, at last, nets the second goal. Incredible scenes this.

Tielemans' shot was blocked and Buendia, before scoring the winner, had a shot saved as well. Wow, what did we see here. Late drama at its best.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Full-Time|Villa Stun Gunners|AVL 2-1 ARS

That's it from the Villa Park. Splendid 90 minutes of football here in Birmingham. Manchester City will be licking their lips as they have a chance to cut the gap to just 2 points to Arsenal, who are still at the summit with 33 points, 3 more than Villa, who sit 2nd.

Aston Villa Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Thanks For Joining

Thanks for joining us for this enthralling encounter between Arsenal and Aston Villa. Our live coverage of the English top-flight's matchday 15 continues through our dedicated EPL Saturday goal rush live blog, where 5 matches are being covered.

Published At:
