Liverpool Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, English Premier League: Reds’ Title Defence Faces Struggling Visitors

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right, and Liverpool's Diogo Jota fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 8 fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, October 19, 2025. After a blistering start to the season, Liverpool have seen the wheels come off their title defence with back-to-back league defeats, dropping them to third in the table. A win tonight, however, could lift them to within one point of leaders Arsenal. Their opponents, Manchester United, have endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far. Despite a 2-0 victory over Sunderland, they have yet to string together consecutive wins this season. The visitors will hope to break that pattern at Anfield tonight. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Liverpool vs Manchester United clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Oct 2025, 08:00:40 pm IST Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Man United Starting XI Senne Lammens; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt; Diogo Dalot,, Bruno Fernandes (c), Casemiro, Amad Diallo; Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo; Mason Mount 📣 Your United XI for today's trip to Anfield 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 19, 2025 Bench: Altay Bayindir (gk), Ayden Heaven, Moussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee

19 Oct 2025, 07:43:52 pm IST Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Records Liverpool and Manchester United have faced each other 216 times in all competitions. Manchester United have won 83 times, while Liverpool have won 72 times. 61 matches have ended as draws. The last time Manchester United won at Anfield was in 2022, where United won 4-0 in a club friendly. However, their last official win at the stadium was in January 2016. A goal from Wayne Rooney sealed a 1-0 win in the Premier League match. Last Five Matches: Liverpool 2-2 Man United (Premier League, 2025)

Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League, 2024)

Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Friendly, 2024)

Man United 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League, 2024)

Man United 4-3 Liverpool (FA Cup, 2024)

19 Oct 2025, 07:32:01 pm IST Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Niall Horan At Anfield! Irish singer Niall Horan, a member of the One Direction band, is in attendance at Anfield to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United match. Boston Common Golf investor and musician, Niall Horan, is back at Anfield this afternoon ahead of #LIVMUN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tSqRQq1Les — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2025

19 Oct 2025, 07:11:14 pm IST Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Where To Watch? The English Premier League 2025-26 match between Liverpool and Man Utd will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in the country. You can also follow the Liverpool vs Manchester United live score on Outlook India for free.