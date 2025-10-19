Liverpool Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, English Premier League: Reds’ Title Defence Faces Struggling Visitors

Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the matchday 8 fixture at Anfield on October 19, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Liverpool vs Manchester United live score English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 8
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right, and Liverpool's Diogo Jota fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 8 fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, October 19, 2025. After a blistering start to the season, Liverpool have seen the wheels come off their title defence with back-to-back league defeats, dropping them to third in the table. A win tonight, however, could lift them to within one point of leaders Arsenal. Their opponents, Manchester United, have endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far. Despite a 2-0 victory over Sunderland, they have yet to string together consecutive wins this season. The visitors will hope to break that pattern at Anfield tonight. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Liverpool vs Manchester United clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Man United Starting XI

Senne Lammens; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt; Diogo Dalot,, Bruno Fernandes (c), Casemiro, Amad Diallo; Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo; Mason Mount

Bench: Altay Bayindir (gk), Ayden Heaven, Moussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Liverpool Starting XI

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Records

Liverpool and Manchester United have faced each other 216 times in all competitions. Manchester United have won 83 times, while Liverpool have won 72 times. 61 matches have ended as draws.

The last time Manchester United won at Anfield was in 2022, where United won 4-0 in a club friendly. However, their last official win at the stadium was in January 2016. A goal from Wayne Rooney sealed a 1-0 win in the Premier League match.

Last Five Matches:

  • Liverpool 2-2 Man United (Premier League, 2025)

  • Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League, 2024)

  • Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Friendly, 2024)

  • Man United 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League, 2024)

  • Man United 4-3 Liverpool (FA Cup, 2024)

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Niall Horan At Anfield!

Irish singer Niall Horan, a member of the One Direction band, is in attendance at Anfield to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United match.

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

The English Premier League 2025-26 match between Liverpool and Man Utd will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in the country.

You can also follow the Liverpool vs Manchester United live score on Outlook India for free.

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Welcome!

A warm welcome to all the fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for Liverpool’s clash with Manchester United at Anfield. The North-West Derby remains one of the biggest fixtures in the English football calendar, even if both sides currently sit in different halves of the table.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and confirmed line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
