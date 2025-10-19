Liverpool Vs Manchester United LIVE Score, English Premier League: Reds’ Title Defence Faces Struggling Visitors

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Man United Starting XI
Senne Lammens; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt; Diogo Dalot,, Bruno Fernandes (c), Casemiro, Amad Diallo; Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo; Mason Mount
Bench: Altay Bayindir (gk), Ayden Heaven, Moussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee
Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Liverpool Starting XI
Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Records
Liverpool and Manchester United have faced each other 216 times in all competitions. Manchester United have won 83 times, while Liverpool have won 72 times. 61 matches have ended as draws.
The last time Manchester United won at Anfield was in 2022, where United won 4-0 in a club friendly. However, their last official win at the stadium was in January 2016. A goal from Wayne Rooney sealed a 1-0 win in the Premier League match.
Last Five Matches:
Liverpool 2-2 Man United (Premier League, 2025)
Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League, 2024)
Man United 0-3 Liverpool (Friendly, 2024)
Man United 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League, 2024)
Man United 4-3 Liverpool (FA Cup, 2024)
Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Niall Horan At Anfield!
Irish singer Niall Horan, a member of the One Direction band, is in attendance at Anfield to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United match.
Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Where To Watch?
The English Premier League 2025-26 match between Liverpool and Man Utd will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in the country.
You can also follow the Liverpool vs Manchester United live score on Outlook India for free.
Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Score: Welcome!
Kick-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and confirmed line-ups as they are released.