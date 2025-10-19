Tottenham Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, English Premier League: Spurs Aim For Top-Four Spot With Win

Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate their win over Leeds United in the English Premier League 2025-26 on October 17, 2025. | Photo: X/SpursOfficial
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 8 fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Spurs have been solid under Thomas Frank, going on a four-match unbeaten run that has lifted them to fifth in the standings. A win tonight could see them climb to second, just two points off the top. Aston Villa, after a stumbling start, have found their rhythm with back-to-back victories that have pulled them clear of the relegation zone. Follow the live scores and updates from the Tottenham vs Aston Villa clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Tottenham vs Aston Villa LIVE Score: When To Watch?
Good evening, football fans! Two sides in good form – Spurs and Villa – face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and confirmed line-ups as they are released.