Tottenham Vs Aston Villa LIVE Score, English Premier League: Spurs Aim For Top-Four Spot With Win

Tottenham Hotspur players celebrate their win over Leeds United in the English Premier League 2025-26 on October 17, 2025. | Photo: X/SpursOfficial

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 8 fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Spurs have been solid under Thomas Frank, going on a four-match unbeaten run that has lifted them to fifth in the standings. A win tonight could see them climb to second, just two points off the top. Aston Villa, after a stumbling start, have found their rhythm with back-to-back victories that have pulled them clear of the relegation zone. Follow the live scores and updates from the Tottenham vs Aston Villa clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES