UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: Schedule, Time - All You Need To Know

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 kicks-off with the quarter-final stage that will surely have a lot of eyeballs glued to it. There are some blockbuster ties in the UCL with notable ones being - Arsenal taking on German giants Bayern Munich and Manchester City facing European titans, Real Madrid. (More Football News)
Former Tottenham Hotspur forward returns to North Lond to lead Bayern Munich against Arsenal, whereas Erling Haaland versus Vinicius Junior would be one head-to-head not to miss out.
Elsewhere, PSG and Barcelona lock horns in the rematch of 2016/17 Round of 16 tie whereas Atletico Madrid are up against Borussia Dortmund in the remaining quarter-final clash.
Quarter-finals – 1st leg
Arsenal v Bayern Munich (12:30 AM IST)
Real Madrid v Manchester City (12:30 AM IST)
PSG v Barcelona (12:30 AM IST)
Atletico Madrid v Dortmund (12:30 AM IST)
Quarter-finals – 2nd leg
Dortmund v Atletico Madrid (12:30 AM IST)
Barcelona v PSG (12:30 AM IST)
Bayern Munich v Arsenal (12:30 AM IST)
Manchester City v Real Madrid (12:30 AM IST)
Who are the defending champions of the Uefa Champions League?
When will the quarterfinal matches in the Uefa Champions League take place?
The first leg of the quarterfinal matches in the Uefa Champions League will take place on April 10 and 11 whereas the reverse leg will be held on April 17 and 18, according to Indian Standard Time.
Which TV channels will live telecast Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India?
Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights and will telecast Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Dortmund vs Atletico and PSG vs Barcelona quarterfinal matches in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India?
Sony LIV will live stream Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India.