UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: Schedule, Time - All You Need To Know

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 quarter-finals take place this coming week with some big ties in the line-up. Here are the live streaming, timing, schedule and other details

The Champions League trophy is pictured during the quarter-final draw of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24. Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP
The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 kicks-off with the quarter-final stage that will surely have a lot of eyeballs glued to it. There are some blockbuster ties in the UCL with notable ones being - Arsenal taking on German giants Bayern Munich and Manchester City facing European titans, Real Madrid. (More Football News)

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward returns to North Lond to lead Bayern Munich against Arsenal, whereas Erling Haaland versus Vinicius Junior would be one head-to-head not to miss out.

Elsewhere, PSG and Barcelona lock horns in the rematch of 2016/17 Round of 16 tie whereas Atletico Madrid are up against Borussia Dortmund in the remaining quarter-final clash.

Quarter-finals – 1st leg

Tuesday 9th April

  • Arsenal v Bayern Munich (12:30 AM IST)

  • Real Madrid v Manchester City (12:30 AM IST)

Wednesday 10th April

  • PSG v Barcelona (12:30 AM IST)

  • Atletico Madrid v Dortmund (12:30 AM IST)

Quarter-finals – 2nd leg

Tuesday 16th April

Dortmund v Atletico Madrid (12:30 AM IST)

Barcelona v PSG (12:30 AM IST)

Wednesday 17th April

Bayern Munich v Arsenal (12:30 AM IST)

Manchester City v Real Madrid (12:30 AM IST)

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 quarter-final ties:

Who are the defending champions of the Uefa Champions League?

Manchester City are the defending champions of the Uefa Champions League.

When will the quarterfinal matches in the Uefa Champions League take place?

The first leg of the quarterfinal matches in the Uefa Champions League will take place on April 10 and 11 whereas the reverse leg will be held on April 17 and 18, according to Indian Standard Time.

Which TV channels will live telecast Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights and will telecast Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Dortmund vs Atletico and PSG vs Barcelona quarterfinal matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India?

Sony LIV will live stream Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal matches in India.

