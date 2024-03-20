Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid's Belgian Goalkeeper, Undergoes Successful Surgery

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has undergone surgery on a meniscus tear in his right knee and is set for another spell of rehabilitation. (More Football News)
The 31-year-old Belgium international had already missed most of Real’s campaign so far after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee last August.
Courtois only recently returned to first-team training and it had been hoped he could soon be available again as Carlo Ancelotti’s side challenge for the LaLiga title and Champions League success.
Real Madrid confirmed in a statement on Wednesday: “Our player Thibaut Courtois underwent successful surgery today for a tear to the internal meniscus of his right knee, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services.
“Courtois will start his recovery program in the next few days.”
It remains to be seen how long his latest injury setback will leave Courtois sidelined again.
Courtois had already been ruled out of Belgium’s upcoming friendlies against Republic of Ireland and England in the international break.
He also now looks likely not to be in contention for both legs of next month’s Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.
Given Courtois’ absence, Ukrainian stopper Andriy Lunin has established himself in goal for Real this season.
Ancelotti’s side are eight points clear of fierce rivals and reigning Spanish champions Barcelona with nine games remaining.