English Football League Cup 2025-26 2nd Round Draw: Man United To Face Grimsby Away – See Full List

EFL Cup 2025-26: In other fixtures, Brentford will face Bournemouth away, and West Ham United will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
File photo of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Photo: File
  • In the English Football League Cup 2025-26, Manchester United have been drawn away to Grimsby Town in the second round draw

  • There are two all-English Premier League clashes, with Bournemouth hosting Brentford, and Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting West Ham United

  • See the full EFL Cup 2025-26 Round Two draw here

Manchester United have been drawn to face League Two side Grimsby Town in round two of the EFL Cup.

Grimsby defeated Shrewsbury Town 3-1 in the first round of the competition thanks to goals from Justin Amaluzor, Cameron Gardner, and Jaze Kabia.

The League Two team have enjoyed a positive start to the season, scoring nine goals across their opening three games in all competitions, and will now host United in the Northern section of the draw.

Ruben Amorim's side were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup last season, losing 4-3 to Tottenham in an end-to-end encounter.

The Red Devils were one of 11 Premier League teams to take part in the draw, with sides participating in European competitions entering the competition in the third round.

Both all-Premier League ties in round two came in the Southern section of the draw, with Brentford travelling to Bournemouth while Wolves host West Ham.

Wrexham, who pulled off a stunning comeback before beating Hull City on penalties, face Preston North End on the road, while Fulham and Everton host Bristol City and Mansfield Town, respectively.

EFL Cup round two draw

Southern section:

Fulham v Bristol City

Norwich City v Southampton

Oxford United v Brighton

Reading v Wimbledon

Bournemouth v Brentford

Millwall v Coventry City

Wolves v West Ham

Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle

Bromley v Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff City v Cheltenham or Exeter

Cambridge United v Charlton Athletic

Northern section: 

Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion v Lincoln City

Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Stockport County

Stoke City v Bradford City

Burnley v Derby County

Sunderland v Huddersfield Town or Leicester City

Birmingham City or Sheffield United v Port Vale

Preston North End v Wrexham

Barnsley or Fleetwood Town v Rotherham United

Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

Everton v Mansfield Town

Grimsby Town v Manchester United

