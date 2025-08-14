In the English Football League Cup 2025-26, Manchester United have been drawn away to Grimsby Town in the second round draw
There are two all-English Premier League clashes, with Bournemouth hosting Brentford, and Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting West Ham United
Manchester United have been drawn to face League Two side Grimsby Town in round two of the EFL Cup.
Grimsby defeated Shrewsbury Town 3-1 in the first round of the competition thanks to goals from Justin Amaluzor, Cameron Gardner, and Jaze Kabia.
The League Two team have enjoyed a positive start to the season, scoring nine goals across their opening three games in all competitions, and will now host United in the Northern section of the draw.
Ruben Amorim's side were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup last season, losing 4-3 to Tottenham in an end-to-end encounter.
The Red Devils were one of 11 Premier League teams to take part in the draw, with sides participating in European competitions entering the competition in the third round.
Both all-Premier League ties in round two came in the Southern section of the draw, with Brentford travelling to Bournemouth while Wolves host West Ham.
Wrexham, who pulled off a stunning comeback before beating Hull City on penalties, face Preston North End on the road, while Fulham and Everton host Bristol City and Mansfield Town, respectively.
EFL Cup round two draw
Southern section:
Fulham v Bristol City
Norwich City v Southampton
Oxford United v Brighton
Reading v Wimbledon
Bournemouth v Brentford
Millwall v Coventry City
Wolves v West Ham
Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle
Bromley v Wycombe Wanderers
Cardiff City v Cheltenham or Exeter
Cambridge United v Charlton Athletic
Northern section:
Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion v Lincoln City
Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers
Wigan Athletic v Stockport County
Stoke City v Bradford City
Burnley v Derby County
Sunderland v Huddersfield Town or Leicester City
Birmingham City or Sheffield United v Port Vale
Preston North End v Wrexham
Barnsley or Fleetwood Town v Rotherham United
Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
Everton v Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town v Manchester United