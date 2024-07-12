Simone Inzaghi has committed his future to Inter by signing a new contract extension to run through to the end of the 2025-26 season. (More Football News)
Inzaghi led Inter to a dominant Serie A title win last term, the Nerazzurri finishing 19 points clear of rivals Milan as they clinched the Scudetto for the first time since 2020-21.
One season earlier, Inzaghi masterminded Inter's run to a first Champions League final since they won the trophy in 2010, only for Manchester City to beat them 1-0 in Istanbul.
Inzaghi has been tentatively linked with Premier League jobs throughout his three-year spell at San Siro, but he has now signed on for another two years with the Italian giants.
Inzaghi's previous deal had been due to expire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
Inter president Giuseppe Marotta told the club's website: "Today, we begin a new journey together, our jersey will be embellished with the tricolour and the legendary second star, which we will carry with us for years to come.
"We will still have coach Simone Inzaghi with us. It is with great pleasure that I want to inform you that our relationship with Simone will continue until 2026, with the hope of continuing it even further."
Inzaghi has won six trophies with Inter overall, also leading them to back-to-back Coppa Italia triumphs in 2021-22 and 2022-23, as well as winning the last three editions of the Supercoppa Italiana.
He has won 104 of his 158 games in charge of the Nerazzurri overall, with the team scoring 311 goals under him.
Since Serie A first adopted a league format in 1929, only three other coaches have managed 100 victories in charge of Inter – Helenio Herrera (205), Roberto Mancini (176) and Giovanni Trapattoni (124).