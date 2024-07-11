Football

Serie A: Khephren Thuram Completes Juventus Move From Nice

Khephren Thuram has joined Italian giants Juventus from Nice in a move reportedly worth €20million (£16.9m)

Khephren Thuram has signed for Juventus
info_icon

Khephren Thuram has joined Italian giants Juventus from Nice in a move reportedly worth €20million (£16.9m). (More Football News)

Thuram, a 23-year-old midfielder, has signed a five-year deal with Juve.

He follows in the footsteps of his father, the former France international Lilian Thuram, who also played for the Bianconeri.

Indeed, he also joins his brother Marcus Thuram in Serie A, which the attacker won with Inter last season.

While Marcus was part of France's squad for Euro 2024, Khephren did not make the cut, though he was named in Thierry Henry's Olympic squad, only to withdraw.

Thuram is the third signing of the summer window for Juve, who have also brought in Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa and goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Monza.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1 Report: Atkinson Takes Centre Stage In Anderson's Final Test - Data Debrief
  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Sub-Regional Europe B - Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Cricketing Fraternity Lauds Gautam Gambhir's Appointment As India's New Head Coach
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Highlights: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs In Harare
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill, Bowlers Help India Beat Zimbabwe By 23 Runs, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Football News
  1. Serie A: Khephren Thuram Completes Juventus Move From Nice
  2. UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: Dortmund Goes Dutch As Lineker Hails 'Boy Wonder' Yamal
  3. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: FFF President Sees No Reason To Replace Deschamps After Semi-Final Exit
  4. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2nd International Friendly
  5. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: Didier Deschamps To Remain France Coach After Semifinal Exit
Tennis News
  1. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  2. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Elena Rybakina Vs Barbora Krejcikova, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Elena Rybakina Beats Elina Svitolina To Set Up Krejcikova Semi-Final Date
  5. Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 Semi-Final After Injured Alex De Minaur Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Paper Leak Row: SC To Hear Re-Examination Pleas Tomorrow; NTA Files Affidavit | Recap
  2. J&K: Gunfiring At Police Post In Basantgarh Near Udhampur District; Militant Escapes
  3. IAS Officer Transfer Row: Faked Disability, OBC Status? Question Arises On Appointment By UPSC
  4. Rajasthan Budget: Four Lakh Jobs, Rs 27,000 Crore For Health And A New Tourism Policy
  5. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
Entertainment News
  1. Avneet Kaur's Holiday Wardrobe Serves Major Fashion Inspiration
  2. 'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'
  3. Elvish Yadav Summoned By ED In Connection With Money Laundering Case Related To Snake Venom Case
  4. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Attend The Mumbai Screening Of Sudha Kongara's Directorial
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Voice Message Was The 'Highlight' Of Wedding Day For Zaheer Iqbal
US News
  1. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
  2. Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth
  3. Think Twice Before Snuggling A Sloth: Experts Warn Against Close Animal Encounters
  4. How ‘Oranje’ Became The Symbol Of Dutch Unity? | 20-Year Journey Of Dutch Soccer Fans And Iconic Orange Double-Decker Bus
  5. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
World News
  1. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
  2. Is Disney World Banning Tattoos From Their Theme Parks? Here's The Truth
  3. Think Twice Before Snuggling A Sloth: Experts Warn Against Close Animal Encounters
  4. How ‘Oranje’ Became The Symbol Of Dutch Unity? | 20-Year Journey Of Dutch Soccer Fans And Iconic Orange Double-Decker Bus
  5. Save While Traveling Abroad With These Hacks!
Latest Stories
  1. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Pitch For Action Against Russia; Biden Hails 'Greatest Alliance In World History'
  2. Maharashtra: Father-Son Die After Lying Down In Front Of Approaching Train; Incident Caught On Cam
  3. Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: How Cops Tracked Down Mihir Shah | Details
  5. 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Review: Paul Mescal-Pedro Pascal Turn The Colosseum Into An Epic Battleground
  6. Today's Sports News Highlights: Kylian Mbappe's Official RMFC Unveiling On Jul 16; Novak Djokovic Enters Wimbledon 2024 SFs
  7. Breaking News, July 10: Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody Till July 16; NTA Files Affidavit In SC Over NEET-UG Row
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Vishal Pandey's Sister Talks About Taking Legal Action Against Armaan Malik After Slap Row