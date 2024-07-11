Serie A: Khephren Thuram Completes Juventus Move From Nice

Khephren Thuram has joined Italian giants Juventus from Nice in a move reportedly worth €20million (£16.9m). (More Football News)
Thuram, a 23-year-old midfielder, has signed a five-year deal with Juve.
He follows in the footsteps of his father, the former France international Lilian Thuram, who also played for the Bianconeri.
Indeed, he also joins his brother Marcus Thuram in Serie A, which the attacker won with Inter last season.
While Marcus was part of France's squad for Euro 2024, Khephren did not make the cut, though he was named in Thierry Henry's Olympic squad, only to withdraw.
Thuram is the third signing of the summer window for Juve, who have also brought in Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa and goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio from Monza.