Jude Bellingham Hopes To Be Playing Alongside 'Good Mate' Trent Alexander-Arnold Next Season

Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham will meet at Anfield on Wednesday as Madrid face Liverpool in a heavyweight Champions League clash

England team-mates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham.
Jude Bellingham was reserved when questioned on the future of his "good mate" Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (More Football News)

Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Liverpool runs out at the end of the season, leaving lingering doubts over the future of the right-back.

He has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid, where Bellingham has thrived since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham will meet at Anfield on Wednesday as Madrid face Liverpool in a heavyweight Champions League clash.

While Bellingham would not be drawn on speculation, he does hope to be playing alongside Alexander-Arnold next season, one way or the other.

"I'll be playing alongside him next season for England anyway, so hopefully, that'll be a guarantee," Bellingham said at a press conference.

"He's a Liverpool player, and I think it's disrespectful to come to his home today and speak about something that could be misconstrued, so I think it's important to take that pressure off him.

Mohamed Salah and Arne Slot
Arne Slot Insists Liverpool Star Mo Salah Not Distracted By Contract Row

BY Stats Perform

"He's a really good mate of mine, and I want him to do well normally, obviously not tomorrow night. We'll see what happens, but as I said, he's a Liverpool player."

Alexander-Arnold has played the second-most key passes in Liverpool's squad (20) in the Premier League this season.

In the Champions League this term, he has attempted the fourth most crosses for Liverpool (six) in the competition this season and contributed one assist.

Half of Liverpool's goals in the Champions League this season have been scored following crosses (5/10), with their five such goals being the most of any side.

Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool's 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday, as the Reds went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The 26-year-old could return to the fold against Madrid but Arne Slot is keen not to rush his return.

"Trent is in the squad but he will not be available to start," Slot said.

"He can maybe make a few minutes, in an ideal world he maybe doesn't, but if it's really necessary he can make a few minutes tomorrow," he said.

