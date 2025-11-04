Liverpool vs Real Madrid: RMA Boss Alonso, Trent Pay Tribute To Jota At Anfield
Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, players Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold were pictured outside Anfield, paying tribute to former Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ahead of their Champions League fixture. Trent, who was Jota's teammate at Liverpool, will be returning to Anfield for the first time since swapping Liverpool for Madrid in the summer. Alexander-Arnold won two Premier Leagues and the Champions League across 10 years with Liverpool after graduating from its academy, but after he announced in May he was leaving his hometown club he was booed by angry Reds fans.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE