Noni Madueke believes new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is one of the best in the business and is looking forward to flourishing under his stewardship. (More Football News)
Madueke, who joined the Blues from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, started the new Premier League campaign in fine form in the early tenure of the Italian.
The 22-year-old has scored four goals in four appearances this season, netting his first professional hat-trick in Chelsea's 6-2 win over Wolves last month.
Madueke managed just 11 goal involvements (eight goals and three assists) across all competitions last term, but feels Maresca's arrival has helped him add another level to his game.
"He's a great guy, a good manager, a very good tactician. He's helping me a lot with my game, little details," Madueke told talkSPORT.
"Things that you wouldn't necessarily think of yourself. I always feel like a great manager will say 'this can help you score more' or this can help you get in behind more'.
"Little things that I feel like he's helping me with."
His impressive start to the campaign has resulted in a first senior England call-up under interim head coach Lee Carsley for the Three Lions' upcoming Nations League fixtures.
Only Taylor Harwood-Bellis (21) has made more appearances than Madueke (19) for England's Under-21's side during Carsley's time in charge, helping them to success at the European Under-21 Championship last year.
However, when it was suggested that Carsley's appointment had given Madueke more motivation to impress, he insisted that his full focus remained on Chelsea.
"Not so much England, more so because I had a new coach at Chelsea and you want to impress your new coach at your club, and just play well,’ Madueke said.
"Every time I get the chance to play for Chelsea, it's such a massive club, I feel like it's a thing of pride, and you want to do the best you can.
"I always want to improve my game, so this season I just wanted to start as well as possible."
Madueke managed just 13 starts in the Premier League last season, and faces another year of fighting for his place in Chelsea's line-up.
The Blues welcomed 11 new faces to Stamford Bridge during the transfer window, with Pedro Neto offering the biggest threat to his starting spot on the right-hand side of their attack.
But Madueke is relishing the prospect of competition at the club, saying that he will embrace the situation with ambitions of succeeding at the highest level.
"If you want to play for one of the top clubs in the world, you’re going to have to deal with competition," Madueke concluded.
"That’s not something you should shy away from, that’s something you should just take head on.
"If you believe you’re a good player, you want to be around good players, because it increases your level.
"You don’t want to feel like you’re going to play every week and can just cruise through because that allows you to drop your standards a little bit.
"So it’s good that we have a lot of great players in the building, so the training level is better and, ultimately, we’re better on the pitch when it comes down to it."