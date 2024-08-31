Football

Newcastle Vs Tottenham, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

And ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, Howe urged supporters to trust the process and back the team when they take to the pitch on Sunday

Eddie Howe, Newcastle United, Football
Eddie Howe insists that Newcastle's dream of Premier League glory is not over
info_icon

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle United’s dream of regular success may take a little longer than anticipated after a disappointing transfer window. (More Football News)

After the Magpies’ Saudi-backed takeover in 2021, Amanda Staveley claimed they could win a first Premier League title within 10 years of that.

But Newcastle’s failed pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has shown where they are in the market, welcoming just five new faces at St James’ Park and keeping much of the squad that missed out on European football last year.

And ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, Howe urged supporters to trust the process and back the team when they take to the pitch on Sunday.

"I don't think the dream dies, necessarily, but I think it takes a lot longer,” Howe said.

"We've got to build our revenue streams, that is the biggest thing. We've got to bring more money into the football club, however we do that - through player sales, through sponsorship, through loads of various things.

"That's the big thing that we need to focus on now for the next, probably, 10 years.

"Whether I'm lucky enough to see any of that, who knows? But the dream is not over, it's just going to take a lot, lot longer."

Tottenham, meanwhile, will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season after cruising to a 4-0 win over Everton in their first home game of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou is aiming to improve on Spurs’ fifth-placed finish last term that secured them Europa League football.

Spurs discovered their opponents in the new format of the competition on Friday, with a reunion with Jose Mourinho on the cards, while Postecoglou returns north of the border to face old foes Rangers.

And the Spurs boss believes the new format will allow his players to build a rhythm throughout the Premier League campaign due to the competitive nature of the tournament this year.

"It allows us to get into a rhythm of having two games a week until January pretty much. I much prefer having a programme now as opposed to last year.

“The new format is interesting, there will be less 'dead rubbers' in European football which can't be a bad thing.

"It's a tough game, they have got some outstanding players who are well coached. It's going to be a great challenge for us."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle – Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has enjoyed Spurs’ visits to St James’ Park recently, scoring twice in both of his two Premier League home games against Tottenham.

Only two players have scored two or more goals in three consecutive home appearances against a club in the competition – Alan Shearer vs Everton (1992 to 1994) and Chris Sutton vs Liverpool (1994 to 1996).

Tottenham – James Maddison

James Maddison has provided an assist in four of his last five Premier League games, including both matches so far this season for Postecoglou’s side.

No Spurs player has ever assisted a goal in each of their first three games in a single campaign before.

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

Despite Opta’s data-led simulations predicting a close encounter in the North East, it has been Newcastle who have had the better of the results in recent years.

The Magpies have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with Spurs (L1), as many as in their previous 13 (D2 L8). Three of their last five league victories against Spurs have been by at least a four-goal margin.

Newcastle have also scored at least once in each of their last 20 Premier League home games, scoring with their only attempt on target in their last such match against Southampton. Only once have they had a longer scoring streak at St James’ Park in the competition, going 24 games between January 1995 and February 1996.

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League away games against Newcastle by an aggregate score of 10-1. They’d only lost two of their previous 11 such visits to St James’ Park (W6 D3).

But having won four of their first six Premier League away games last season (D2), Spurs have now won just three of their last 14 on the road (D5 L6).

But expect goals on Sunday. Newcastle v Tottenham is the most played fixture in Premier League history to never finish 0-0 (58 games). Only Liverpool v Tottenham (191) and Arsenal v Liverpool (190) have seen more goals than this in the competition (186), while there have been 34 goals in the last seven meetings alone (4.9 per game).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Newcastle – 38.7%

Draw – 23.6%

Tottenham – 37.7%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. DPL 2024: South Delhi's Priyansh Arya Slams Six Sixes In An Over, Emulates Yuvraj Singh - Watch
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts Look To Build On Huge Lead At Lord's
  3. Max 60 Caribbean Tournament: New York Strikers Expanding Sport To Newer Regions
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Atkinson Stars As ENG On Track For Series Sweep - In Pics
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: PAK 183/5 At Tea; Visitors Fightback In Rawalpindi
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG Vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Final Live Score: MBSG Eye History Against NEUFC In Kolkata
  2. Newcastle Vs Tottenham, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  3. Football Transfers: Ivan Toney Seals £40m Deadline Day Switch From Brentford To Al-Ahli
  4. Raheem Sterling: Chelsea Outcast Signs On Loan To Arsenal On Transfer Deadline Day
  5. Serie A: Marcus Thuram's Brace Helps Inter Milan Blank Atalanta 4-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mollywood MeToo Row: Mohanlal Welcomes Hema Committee Report, Says 'Wrongdoers Should Be Punished'
  2. Patanjali: Delhi HC Sends Notice To Ramdev, Centre Over Non-Veg Derivative In 'Vegetarian' Product
  3. Rahul Gandhi To Be In US From Sept 8-10, To Interact With Students & Indian Diaspora
  4. Gujarat: Man Tied To Car's Bonnet, Driven Around In Godhra Over Suspicion Of Theft | Video
  5. PM Modi Flags Off 3 New Vande Bharat Trains In UP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka: Find Out Routes, Timings
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  2. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  3. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  4. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  5. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
World News
  1. Japan Lodges Formal Protest Over Chinese Survey Ship Entering Its Territorial Waters
  2. Helicopter With 22 On Board Goes Missing In Russia's Far East
  3. Gaza Blogger Medo Halimy, Who Shared Glimpses Of Daily Life In War, Killed In Israeli Airstrike
  4. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  5. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign