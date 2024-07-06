NED Vs TUR, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Netherlands Not Expecting To 'Romp' To Victory Over Turkiye

Ronald Koeman warned against any complacency ahead of the Netherlands' Euro 2024 clash with Turkiye. (More Football News)
The Dutch are seen as big favourites heading into Saturday's quarter-final.
Indeed, Opta's supercomputer has handed the Oranje a 58.4% chance of progressing to the last four, and a tie against either England or Switzerland.
Koeman, though, shrugged off the suggestion that his team will be able to "romp" to victory, despite the Netherlands beating Romania 3-0 last time out, with Turkiye having overcome Austria 2-1 in the last 16.
"This is a different opponent with different qualities," Koeman said.
"They have played with four at the back, but also with five. Just like the Romanians, they showed a lot of heart in how they play. But we are more worried about ourselves.
"We are playing in Berlin for a semi-final, a great opportunity to progress even further in the tournament.
"But we're not just going to romp to a win, that certainly won’t be the case. It's going to be a very difficult game."
The Dutch clicked into gear against Romania, though they had not been particularly impressive in the group stage.
Koeman added: "It shouldn't be that we need a defeat to spark a good performance and come out of our shell.
"But we created a lot of chances and showed a lot of speed up front. It was good game even if the opponent gave us a lot of space."
The Netherlands have only progressed from three of their last nine knockout ties at the European Championship.
In fact, the Oranje are looking to win two knockout ties in a single edition of the finals for only the second time, after 1988, when they won the competition.