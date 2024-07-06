Football

Euro 2024 Data Dive: Spain Down Germany In Extra Time; France Shoot-out Portugal To Reach Semis

Spain were the first to secure their place in the last four of the tournament. Later on, France needed penalties to edge past Portugal, and they will meet Luis de la Fuente's side in Munich

Theo Hernandez sent France through to the semi-finals of Euro 2024
info_icon

Two nations are now just 90 minutes away from securing a place in the Euro 2024 final following Friday's action. (More Football News)

Spain were the first to secure their place in the last four of the tournament, as Germany became the first hosts of a European Championship to be eliminated at the quarter-final stage. 

Later on, France needed penalties to edge past Portugal, and they will meet Luis de la Fuente's side in Munich. 

After another enthralling day of knockout football, we take a deep dive into the best statistics from the day.

Spain 2-1 Germany (AET): Merino's late, late show keeps Spain perfect

Spain's Rodri, left, runs to celebrate after scoring his sides first goal during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. - AP/Manu Fernandez
ESP 4-1 GEO, Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Spain Book Quarterfinal Clash With Germany

BY Associated Press

Mikel Merino proved to be the hero for Spain as his first international goal got them over the line.

The Real Sociedad midfielder broke German hearts, netting the third-latest winning goal in a European Championship match (118:52), after Michel Platini for France v Portugal at Euro 1984 (118:53) and Artem Dovbyk for Ukraine v Sweden at Euro 2020 (120:36).

While Merino grabbed the headlines, the influential performance of Dani Olmo should not be overlooked. 

Olmo replaced Pedri early on in Stuttgart, making his mark in the 51st minute as he steered the ball home after being set up by Lamine Yamal, who became the first teenager to record three assists at a single edition of the Euros (all-time) or World Cup (on record, since 1966).

La Roja's number 10 has made an impact from the bench and is the first Spaniard to score two goals as a substitute at a single edition of the Euros, and the third at any major tournament after Fernando Morientes at the 2002 World Cup and Alvaro Morata at the 2022 World Cup.

Olmo also registered the joint-most shots (three) alongside fellow substitute Mikel Oyarzabal, and only second behind Fabian Ruiz (24) for passes in the final third with 23. 

De la Fuente's side roll on to their semi-final clash with France yet to lose at the tournament so far; they are only the third nation to win five in a row during a single edition of the finals (excluding shootouts), after Les Bleus at Euro 1984 and Italy at Euro 2020, both of whom won those respective tournaments.

For Germany, however, their woes in the latter stages of the European Championships continued. 

Germany have now lost three of their last four knockout stage games at the Euros (W1), as many as in their previous 12 at the finals beforehand.

Portugal 0-0 France (AET, 3-5 pens): Joao Felix flounders, Ronaldo crashes out

Joao Felix was the unlucky man to fall victim to the lottery of a penalty shootout, with his missed spot-kick allowing Theo Hernandez to set up a meeting with Spain in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. 

It will be France's sixth appearance at this stage of the competition, with Didier Deschamps' serial winners only bettered by Germany (eight) for semi-final appearances at the European Championships. 

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after his penalty was saved - null
UEFA Euro 2024: Ronaldo's Tears After Penalty Miss Normal, Says Portugal's Bernardo Silva

BY Stats Perform

Four of the five European Championship meetings between France and Portugal have now gone beyond the 90 minutes – the only fixture in the tournament’s history to go the distance more than twice. 

Despite the plethora of goal-scoring talents both nations have possessed over the years, the encounter in Hamburg was the second Euros game on record (from 1980) not to see a single shot from inside either box in the first half – the other was also France v Portugal in the 1984 semi-final.

Portugal have now gone three games without scoring a goal for the first time since a run of four from December 1996 to March 1997.

Excluding penalties and own goals, France are yet to score in their five games at Euro 2024. No side has ever gone longer without such a goal in the tournament's history, with Les Bleus attempting 86 non-penalty shots (7.25 non-pen xG) without scoring from one at this year’s finals.

Deschamps now has four days to rectify his misfiring strike force, and was given food for thought with the introduction of Ousmane Dembele with 20 minutes to go. 

Dembele created more chances (six) than any other player in this match. The only other player to create as many after coming on from the bench in a Euros game on record (since 1980) was Cesc Fabregas for Spain v Russia in 2008 (also six).

For Cristiano Ronaldo, his dreams of closing the curtain on a phenomenal international career with a second honour for his country were shattered in the most gut-wrenching circumstances. 

He had 23 shots across the tournament, but failed to score with any of them. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  2. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  4. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  2. ‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren
  3. BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital
  4. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  5. 'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Justin Bieber Delivers An Electrifying Performance With His Old Hits At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
  2. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  3. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  4. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  5. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'
  2. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  3. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
  4. Rachel Reeves Becomes UK’s First Woman Finance Minister, Who Is She?
  5. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters