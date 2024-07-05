Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Ronaldo's Tears After Penalty Miss Normal, Says Portugal's Bernardo Silva

Ronaldo saw an extra-time spot-kick saved by Jan Oblak as Portugal played out a goalless draw in Monday's tie, only to scrape through to the quarter-finals on penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after his penalty was saved
Cristiano Ronaldo's tears upon missing a penalty in Portugal's Euro 2024 last-16 tie versus Slovenia are not worthy of discussion, says his team-mate Bernardo Silva. (More Football News)

Ronaldo saw an extra-time spot-kick saved by Jan Oblak as Portugal played out a goalless draw in Monday's tie, only to scrape through to the quarter-finals on penalties.

POR Vs FRA: Euro 2024 Quarter-final Not Just Ronaldo Versus Mbappe Says Roberto Martinez

BY Stats Perform

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in the shoot-out but is yet to net in regular play at this tournament, despite amassing a competition-high 20 shots worth 2.75 expected goals (xG).

He has failed to score in his last eight appearances at the World Cup or European Championships, having netted 10 times in his previous nine between 2018 and 2022.

When asked about Ronaldo's tears at Thursday's pre-match press conference, Silva said: "We're humans and he felt emotional when he missed a penalty. 

"It's acceptable, isn't it? Sometimes you react in ways you don't expect... he felt he could have done better in that moment.

"He cries for a bit, which is how humans deal with emotions sometimes.

"So I don't see any reason for people to discuss it. Obviously people will, because that's the business."

Though Portugal impressed as they beat Turkiye 3-0 in their second group-stage match, they have disappointed in their other games and been criticised at home over a lack of attacking thrust.

Asked about that criticism, Silva said: "We understand it, it's part of the business, it's the reason why we earn so much money and we are able to give our families and friends a better life.

"We don't complain about the criticism, it's for good and for bad, it's our job. 

"When it comes to June and a World Cup or Euros, everyone thinks they're a manager. We get that and we accept that."

