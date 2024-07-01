ESP 4-1 GEO, Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Spain Book Quarterfinal Clash With Germany

Spain's Rodri, left, runs to celebrate after scoring his sides first goal during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Spain's Rodri, left, runs to celebrate after scoring his sides first goal during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez