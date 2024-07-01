ESP 4-1 GEO: Fabian Ruiz Aiming For 'Historic' Euro 2024 After Impressive Spain Comeback

Fabian Ruiz wants to "do something historic" for Spain after booking a place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over Georgia in Cologne. (More Football News)
La Roja found themselves behind due to Robin Le Normand's 18th-minute own goal, but came from behind to register the biggest win margin from a losing position in the competition’s history.
Rodri got the equaliser in the first half, before Fabian, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo sealed the victory, with an eye-catching quarter-final against Germany next up for Spain.
Fabian praised Spain's spirit to come from behind and is already looking past their last-eight meeting with Germany.
"We played a great second half, the team gave everything on the pitch," Ruiz said.
"Germany? Any opponent is difficult. We know what a great team they are, that they play at home... but we are confident in ourselves, we are very excited, and we want to do something historic for our country."
Williams scored his first European Championships goal for the national team, also getting an assist in a standout performance.
Like Fabian, he has his sights firmly set on the big prize after making it four wins from four in the tournament.
"We are very happy to get through to the quarter-finals, very excited," he said.
"Step-by-step, we have shown that we are a great team and if we continue at this level, we can do great things.
"Their goal was a mistake, it was unintentional, we all cheered [Spain's own goalscorer] Robin [Le Normand] on and, in the end, we are all pleased and happy.
"[Germany will be] very difficult, they're a tough nut to crack, but we have a wonderful, well-structured team and if we play at this level we can win."