Spain Thrash Georgia 4-0, Stand On Brink Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice as Spain maintained their perfect form in FIFA World Cup qualifying with a 4-0 win in Georgia on Saturday (November 15, 2025) as they closed in on a berth at next year’s showpiece tournament. Luis de la Fuente’s side has scored 19 times while conceding zero goals in five group victories. The European champions are poised to wrap up a spot in the finals when they meet Turkey in their last qualifier. Spain lead Group E by three points over Turkiye, who beat Bulgaria 2-0 on Saturday.

World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Georgia vs Spain
Spain's players celebrate their 4-0 victory in the World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Spain vs Georgia
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Georgia vs Spain
Spain's Yeremy Pino, right, kicks the ball as Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili, centre, tries to stop him during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs Georgia
Spain's fans cheer their team during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Georgia vs Spain
Spain's Marc Cucurella, left, fights for the ball with Georgia's Giorgi Kvernadze during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Spain vs Georgia
Spain's players celebrate after scoring their side's third goal during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Georgia vs Spain
Spain's Alex Baena kicks the ball during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Spain vs Georgia
A Georgia's fan smiles during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
Georgia Spain WCup Soccer
Spain's Martin Zubimendi, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. () | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
Spain Georgia WCup Soccer
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili
