Spain Thrash Georgia 4-0, Stand On Brink Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth
Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice as Spain maintained their perfect form in FIFA World Cup qualifying with a 4-0 win in Georgia on Saturday (November 15, 2025) as they closed in on a berth at next year’s showpiece tournament. Luis de la Fuente’s side has scored 19 times while conceding zero goals in five group victories. The European champions are poised to wrap up a spot in the finals when they meet Turkey in their last qualifier. Spain lead Group E by three points over Turkiye, who beat Bulgaria 2-0 on Saturday.
