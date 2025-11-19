FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers LIVE Score: Spain Take On Turkiye; Potter's Sweden In Action

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Spain vs Bulgaria | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Hello and welcome to tonight's coverage of all the final day games of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers' matches featuring Spain and Sweden. The La Roja will take on Turkiye whereas Graham Potter's Sweden welcome Slovenia. Other games include Wales vs North Macedonia. Catch the play-by-play updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier clashes, right here

LIVE UPDATES

19 Nov 2025, 12:28:57 am IST FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: SCO Vs DEN XIs Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Dorgu; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Froholdt, Damsgaard; Hojlund Scotland: Gordon, Hickey, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Dykes, Christie, Souttar, McKenna, Gannon-Doak, Ferguson

19 Nov 2025, 12:13:54 am IST FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: What Do Scotland Need To Qualify A win for Steve Clarke’s men will send them to North America next summer. Anything less than that, would be pretty dreadful.

18 Nov 2025, 11:17:24 pm IST FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: Who Have Qualified So Far HOST NATIONS United States, Canada, Mexico. EUROPE (UEFA) Croatia, England, France, Norway, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands. SOUTH AMERICA (CONMEBOL) Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay. AFRICA (CAF) Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia. ASIA (AFC) Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan. NORTH AMERICA (CONCACAF) None as of now. OCEANIA New Zealand.