FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers LIVE Score: Spain Take On Turkiye; Potter's Sweden In Action

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers LIVE Score: Catch the play-by-play updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier clashes - Spain vs Turkiye, Sweden vs Slovenia, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Bulgaria vs Spain
Hello and welcome to tonight's coverage of all the final day games of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers' matches featuring Spain and Sweden. The La Roja will take on Turkiye whereas Graham Potter's Sweden welcome Slovenia. Other games include Wales vs North Macedonia. Catch the play-by-play updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier clashes, right here
LIVE UPDATES

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: SCO Vs DEN XIs

Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Dorgu; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Froholdt, Damsgaard; Hojlund

Scotland: Gordon, Hickey, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Dykes, Christie, Souttar, McKenna, Gannon-Doak, Ferguson

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: What Do Scotland Need To Qualify

A win for Steve Clarke’s men will send them to North America next summer. Anything less than that, would be pretty dreadful.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: Who Have Qualified So Far

HOST NATIONS

United States, Canada, Mexico.

EUROPE (UEFA)

Croatia, England, France, Norway, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands.

SOUTH AMERICA (CONMEBOL)

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay.

AFRICA (CAF)

Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia.

ASIA (AFC)

Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan.

NORTH AMERICA (CONCACAF)

None as of now.

OCEANIA

New Zealand.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: Matches Tonight

Matches Tonight
Matches Tonight X/UEFAEURO
Published At:
