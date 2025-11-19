FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers LIVE Score: Spain Take On Turkiye; Potter's Sweden In Action

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: SCO Vs DEN XIs
Denmark: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Dorgu; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Froholdt, Damsgaard; Hojlund
Scotland: Gordon, Hickey, Robertson, McTominay, McGinn, Dykes, Christie, Souttar, McKenna, Gannon-Doak, Ferguson
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: What Do Scotland Need To Qualify
A win for Steve Clarke’s men will send them to North America next summer. Anything less than that, would be pretty dreadful.
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Score: Who Have Qualified So Far
HOST NATIONS
United States, Canada, Mexico.
EUROPE (UEFA)
Croatia, England, France, Norway, Portugal, Germany, Netherlands.
SOUTH AMERICA (CONMEBOL)
Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay.
AFRICA (CAF)
Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia.
ASIA (AFC)
Australia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Uzbekistan.
NORTH AMERICA (CONCACAF)
None as of now.
OCEANIA
New Zealand.