Netherlands Have Quality To Challenge For FIFA World Cup 2026, Says Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman believes the Netherlands' abundance of quality across their squad has given them a fighting chance of challenging for the World Cup next summer.
The Netherlands qualified from Group G in convincing fashion on Monday, with Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Donyell Malen on target in a 4-0 win over Lithuania.
Indeed, it was the first time four Premier League players have found the net in a single game for the Oranje, and the hosts were worthy of their victory at Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Koeman's team registered an expected goals (xG) total of 3.16 from their 20 attempts, eight of which were on target, to Lithuania's 0.67 from nine shots at Bart Verbruggen's net.
The Netherlands have often performed well at FIFA's flagship tournament, reaching the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition having failed to qualify for Russia four years earlier.
They were beaten in the 2010 final by Spain and finished third in Brazil, but Koeman fancies his side's chances in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.
"We simply have a great squad. There's a lot of competition, and you can see that again with the players coming on [as substitutes]," Koeman told reporters.
"These are difficult choices, because there's so much quality."
The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Micky van de Ven did not feature against Lithuania, proving the competition within the Dutch ranks is high for Koeman.
"If we tighten our expectations of each other a little bit, to make each other even bigger, stronger, and better, then a lot is possible," Koeman added.
"[Captain] Virgil [van Dijk] plays a role in that, Frenkie [de Jong] plays a role in that, Memphis [Depay] plays a role in that. That's the core of our team.
"Nathan [Ake], Denzel [Dumfries] … they're experienced guys who have been playing at the highest level for years and therefore know what's expected of them.
"When young players come in, you need leadership. And that can't always come from the coach.
"We talk about that regularly. We can and must improve on that, demanding even more from each other because if you don't believe there's more to it, there's no point."
The Netherlands won six of their eight qualifying matches, drawing twice against Poland, who finished second in the group and confirmed a spot in the World Cup play-offs.
Ahead of Tuesday's final qualifiers in the UEFA section, only Norway (37) have scored more goals than the Netherlands' 27 so far, while their four goals conceded is a total only bettered by seven other nations.
"This squad can play so well, so that's why it's sometimes difficult to accept that mistakes are made," Koeman concluded.
"Because if you make those mistakes during a World Cup, you might just end up going home.
"And that would be a shame, because this is a great squad in terms of quality."