Cameroon Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Bryan Mbeumo Comes Close To Open The Scoring

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Cameroon's match against Democratic Republic of Congo in the African World Cup qualifying play-off semi-finals. The two nations will go head-to-head at the Al-Barid Stadium. The Indomitable Lions finished second in Group D behind Cape Verde, and set up a tie with tonight’s opponents with a goalless draw with Angola last time out. Stay tuned for the build-up latest updates, playing XIs and more

14 Nov 2025, 01:03:32 am IST Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Bongonda Comes Close Bongonda of DR Congo comes close to open the scoring. He gets it under the ball but fires over! Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 30'

14 Nov 2025, 12:54:07 am IST Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: No Goal Yet We have seen little quality moment in this game so far. Mbeumo’s early chance is the best we have had at present. Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 20'

14 Nov 2025, 12:49:56 am IST Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Sadiki Comes Close Sunderland defender Sadiki comes close to scoring, but he can’t direct it goalwards. Close! Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 12'

14 Nov 2025, 12:41:23 am IST Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Free-kick For Visitors Magri with a cynical challenge on Bongonda. Should have been booked but ref avoids the card so early on in the game. Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 9'

14 Nov 2025, 12:38:40 am IST Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Direct Start Cameroon have taken the direct route in this game, looking to launch long balls early at the Congolese defence. Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 3'

14 Nov 2025, 12:31:51 am IST Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: KO We are minutes away from kick-off in this exciting clash at the Al-Barid Stadium.

14 Nov 2025, 12:03:21 am IST Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Congo DR XIs DR Congo XI: M’Pasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kayembe; Pickel, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Bongonda, Bakambu, Mbuku. Subs: Cipenga, Mukau, Kalulu, Essende, Epolo, Fayulu, Kayembe, Kapaudi, Masuaku, Bushiri, Mayele, Balikwisha