Cameroon Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Bryan Mbeumo Comes Close To Open The Scoring

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Bongonda Comes Close
Bongonda of DR Congo comes close to open the scoring. He gets it under the ball but fires over!
Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 30'
Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: No Goal Yet
We have seen little quality moment in this game so far. Mbeumo’s early chance is the best we have had at present.
Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 20'
Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Sadiki Comes Close
Sunderland defender Sadiki comes close to scoring, but he can’t direct it goalwards. Close!
Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 12'
Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Free-kick For Visitors
Magri with a cynical challenge on Bongonda. Should have been booked but ref avoids the card so early on in the game.
Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 9'
Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Direct Start
Cameroon have taken the direct route in this game, looking to launch long balls early at the Congolese defence.
Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 3'
Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: KO
We are minutes away from kick-off in this exciting clash at the Al-Barid Stadium.
Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Congo DR XIs
DR Congo XI: M’Pasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kayembe; Pickel, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Bongonda, Bakambu, Mbuku.
Subs: Cipenga, Mukau, Kalulu, Essende, Epolo, Fayulu, Kayembe, Kapaudi, Masuaku, Bushiri, Mayele, Balikwisha
Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Team News
Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Predicted XIs
Cameroon:
A Onana; Tchatchoua, Castelletto, Nouhou, Nagida; Avom, Baleba, Anguissa; Nkoudou, Eyong, Mbeumo
Congo DR:
Mpasi; Masuaku, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka; Mbuku, Moutoussamy, Mukau, Kayembe; Essende, Bakambu