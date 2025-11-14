Cameroon Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Bryan Mbeumo Comes Close To Open The Scoring

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African qualifiers Live Score: Cameroon take on Democratic Republic of Congo in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Stay tuned for the build-up latest updates, playing XIs and more

Bryan Mbeumo
Bryan Mbeumo in action for Cameroon. X
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Cameroon's match against Democratic Republic of Congo in the African World Cup qualifying play-off semi-finals. The two nations will go head-to-head at the Al-Barid Stadium. The Indomitable Lions finished second in Group D behind Cape Verde, and set up a tie with tonight’s opponents with a goalless draw with Angola last time out. Stay tuned for the build-up latest updates, playing XIs and more
LIVE UPDATES

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Bongonda Comes Close

Bongonda of DR Congo comes close to open the scoring. He gets it under the ball but fires over!

Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 30'

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: No Goal Yet

We have seen little quality moment in this game so far. Mbeumo’s early chance is the best we have had at present.

Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 20'

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Sadiki Comes Close

Sunderland defender Sadiki comes close to scoring, but he can’t direct it goalwards. Close!

Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 12'

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Free-kick For Visitors

Magri with a cynical challenge on Bongonda. Should have been booked but ref avoids the card so early on in the game.

Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 9'

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Direct Start

Cameroon have taken the direct route in this game, looking to launch long balls early at the Congolese defence.

Cameroon 0-0 Congo DR 3'

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: KO

We are minutes away from kick-off in this exciting clash at the Al-Barid Stadium.

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Congo DR XIs

DR Congo XI: M’Pasi; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kayembe; Pickel, Moutoussamy, Sadiki; Bongonda, Bakambu, Mbuku.

Subs: Cipenga, Mukau, Kalulu, Essende, Epolo, Fayulu, Kayembe, Kapaudi, Masuaku, Bushiri, Mayele, Balikwisha

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Team News

Cameroon Vs Congo DR, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Live Score: Predicted XIs

Cameroon:

A Onana; Tchatchoua, Castelletto, Nouhou, Nagida; Avom, Baleba, Anguissa; Nkoudou, Eyong, Mbeumo 

Congo DR:

Mpasi; Masuaku, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka; Mbuku, Moutoussamy, Mukau, Kayembe; Essende, Bakambu

