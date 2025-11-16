Turkiye 1-0 Bulgaria Highlights, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Calhanoglu Shines As Hosts Seal Comfortable Win

Turkiye vs Bulgaria Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Follow the play-by-play updates from the TUR vs BUL match at Bursa Ataturk Arena, as it happened on November 15, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Turkiye vs Bulgaria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers UEFA Group E updates
Turkiye's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his goal against Bulgaria in the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers on November 15, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/millitakimlar
Catch the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group E Matchday 9 clash between Turkiye and Bulgaria at the Bursa Ataturk Stadium in Bursa, Turkey on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Turkiye sealed a 2-0 win over Bulgaria, with captain Hakan Calhanoglu giving the Red-Crescents lead in the 18th minute. Calhanoglu was the difference in the second half as well, with his strike being deflected past his own goalkeeper by Atanas Cherves in the 84th minute. Catch the play-by-play updates from the TUR vs BUL qualifying match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Turkiye vs Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group E game will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports 1 SD and HD TV channels in the country.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Turkiye Starting XI

Starting XI: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Hakan Calhanoglu (c), Ismail Yuksek; Oguz Aydin, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz; Kerem Akturkoglu.

Bench: Mert Gunok (gk), Altay Bayindir (gk), Caglar Soyuncu, Samet Akaydin, Kaan Ayhan, Mert Muldur, Salih Ozcan, Okun Kokcu, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Atakan Karazor, Yusuf Sari, Deniz Gul.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Bulgaria Starting XI

Starting XI: Dimitar Mitov; Martin Georgiev, Kristian Dimitrov, Atanas Chernev, Hristiyan Petrov; Filip Krastev, Ilia Gruev, Andrian Kraev; Zdravko Dimitrov, Kiril Despodov (c), Georgi Rusev.

Bench: Aleks Bozhev (gk), Dimitar Evtimov (gk), Viktor Popov, Rosen Bozhinov, Stefan Velkov, Marin Petkov, Ivajlo Chocev, Ivan Yordanov, Kristiyan Stoyanov, Stanislav Shopov, Vladimir Nikolov, Martin Minchev.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 24

  • Turkiye wins: 8

  • Bulgaria Wins: 10

  • Draws: 6

Last Five Results:

  • Bulgaria 1-6 Turkiye (2025)

  • Turkiye 4-0 Bulgaria (2015)

  • Bulgaria 0-2 Turkiye (2012)

  • Bulgaria 3-1 Turkiye (2005)

  • Turkiye 3-2 Bulgaria (1992)

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Kickoff! | TUR 0-0 BUL

Referee Benoit Bastien blows the whistle, and the match kicks off in Tbilisi. Georgia are still mathematically in the qualification race, but they need to beat the European champions tonight to keep their hopes alive. Can they do that? Stay tuned!

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 5' TUR 0-0 BUL

The first shot of the match, and it falls to Turkiye. Calhanoglu floats a ball into the box from the corner flag. Bardakci outjumps his marker and heads it goalwards, but it flies just wide of the post.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 12' TUR 0-0 BUL

Another foray into the Bulgarian box from the hosts. This time, it's Akturkoglu who receives the ball from Yildiz and has an effort on goal, but it goes just wide of the right post.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: GOAL! | 18' TUR 1-0 BUL

A handball in the box from Petrov gives a lifeline to Turkiye, who are awarded a penalty by the referee. Captain Calhanoglu steps up to take it, and he fires it into the back of the net, giving Mitov no chance.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 30' TUR 1-0 BUL

Half an hour of football played at Bursa, and the home side are completely dominating proceedings. 77% of the ball posession, six shots (two on target) – Bulgaria have barely had a kick of the ball. Calhanoglu has been given way too much space in the middle of the park to dictate things.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Half Time! | TUR 1-0 BUL

Turkiye have dominated the first half regulation time, but they are struggling to get that crucial insurance second goal. Just one minute of time has been added on, and it flows by. Calhanoglu's penalty means that the Red Crescents go into the break with a goal advantage.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | TUR 1-0 BUL

The second half is underway at Tbilisi, and Spain will look to add on their massive lead from first half. One half-time change for the visitors, with Marcos Llorente replacing Pedro Porro. Georgia also make a change, with Guram Kashia replacing Saba Goglichidze.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 53' TUR 1-0 BUL

Turkiye have kept up the attacking pressure, with Artukoglu and Yildiz having a couple of attempts at goal, but none of them really threatening Mitov. Meanwhile, Bulgaria have a rare move forward, but Rusev's attempt to find his teammate is blocked by the defence.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 61' TUR 1-0 BUL

A fantastic chance for Bulgaria to pull the scores level, but it goes begging. Russev receives a perfect pass from Despodov and has a crack, but it crashes against the right post and goes out. Unlucky.

Meanwhile, Turkiye make a double change. Zeki Celik and Ferdi Kadioglu are off, and on come Kaan Ahyan Mert Muldur.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 66' TUR 1-0 BUL

Another great chance for Turkiye to double their lead, but Yildiz, despite doing well to make his way into the box and having a go, can't keep his shot down and on target.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 75' TUR 1-0 BUL

Bulgaria, who made a double change minutes ago by bringing on Ivaylo Chochev and Marin Petkov, try to push ahead in numbers. Krastev plays a low cross into the box but it's cleared. Rusev then tries to work it in from the corner, but the goalkeeper is not bothered.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: GOAL! | 84' TUR 2-0 BUL

Absolute heartbreak for Bulgaria. A free-kick is floated into the box, and Chernev gets a cruel deflection that goes past Mitov for an own goal. The match is surely over now.

Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Full Time! | TUR 2-0 BUL

It's all over at Bursa, and Turkiye have sealed a rather comfortable 2-0 win over Bulgaria. They are all but assured of making the top two in their league, and can give Spain a run for their money.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Player Retentions: All Official Trades And Released Players Revealed Ahead Of Mini-Auction

  2. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Retained And Released Players List

  3. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Eden Gardens Surface Under Fire - Top Reactions

  4. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Why Shubman Gill Did Not Come To Bat After Being Taken Off? Latest Update

  5. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Company Of All-Rounders - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Why Isn’t Ayushman Bharat Covering This 11-year-old’s Cancer Treatment?

  4. Two Assam Residents Held In Manipur With Over 18 kg Of Opium

  5. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  2. 27th Constitutional Amendment: A Blow To Pakistan’s Democracy

  3. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  4. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces