Turkiye 1-0 Bulgaria Highlights, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Calhanoglu Shines As Hosts Seal Comfortable Win

Turkiye's Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates his goal against Bulgaria in the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers on November 15, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/millitakimlar

Catch the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group E Matchday 9 clash between Turkiye and Bulgaria at the Bursa Ataturk Stadium in Bursa, Turkey on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Turkiye sealed a 2-0 win over Bulgaria, with captain Hakan Calhanoglu giving the Red-Crescents lead in the 18th minute. Calhanoglu was the difference in the second half as well, with his strike being deflected past his own goalkeeper by Atanas Cherves in the 84th minute. Catch the play-by-play updates from the TUR vs BUL qualifying match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Nov 2025, 09:02:14 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10:30pm IST. The Turkiye vs Bulgaria, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group E game will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports 1 SD and HD TV channels in the country.

15 Nov 2025, 09:35:52 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Turkiye Starting XI Starting XI: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Hakan Calhanoglu (c), Ismail Yuksek; Oguz Aydin, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz; Kerem Akturkoglu. Bench: Mert Gunok (gk), Altay Bayindir (gk), Caglar Soyuncu, Samet Akaydin, Kaan Ayhan, Mert Muldur, Salih Ozcan, Okun Kokcu, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Atakan Karazor, Yusuf Sari, Deniz Gul.

15 Nov 2025, 09:36:08 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Bulgaria Starting XI Starting XI: Dimitar Mitov; Martin Georgiev, Kristian Dimitrov, Atanas Chernev, Hristiyan Petrov; Filip Krastev, Ilia Gruev, Andrian Kraev; Zdravko Dimitrov, Kiril Despodov (c), Georgi Rusev. Bench: Aleks Bozhev (gk), Dimitar Evtimov (gk), Viktor Popov, Rosen Bozhinov, Stefan Velkov, Marin Petkov, Ivajlo Chocev, Ivan Yordanov, Kristiyan Stoyanov, Stanislav Shopov, Vladimir Nikolov, Martin Minchev.

15 Nov 2025, 09:51:39 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Matches played: 24

Turkiye wins: 8

Bulgaria Wins: 10

Draws: 6 Last Five Results: Bulgaria 1-6 Turkiye (2025)

Turkiye 4-0 Bulgaria (2015)

Bulgaria 0-2 Turkiye (2012)

Bulgaria 3-1 Turkiye (2005)

Turkiye 3-2 Bulgaria (1992)

15 Nov 2025, 10:33:06 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Kickoff! | TUR 0-0 BUL Referee Benoit Bastien blows the whistle, and the match kicks off in Tbilisi. Georgia are still mathematically in the qualification race, but they need to beat the European champions tonight to keep their hopes alive. Can they do that? Stay tuned!

15 Nov 2025, 10:37:41 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 5' TUR 0-0 BUL The first shot of the match, and it falls to Turkiye. Calhanoglu floats a ball into the box from the corner flag. Bardakci outjumps his marker and heads it goalwards, but it flies just wide of the post.

15 Nov 2025, 10:45:48 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 12' TUR 0-0 BUL Another foray into the Bulgarian box from the hosts. This time, it's Akturkoglu who receives the ball from Yildiz and has an effort on goal, but it goes just wide of the right post.

15 Nov 2025, 10:50:28 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: GOAL! | 18' TUR 1-0 BUL A handball in the box from Petrov gives a lifeline to Turkiye, who are awarded a penalty by the referee. Captain Calhanoglu steps up to take it, and he fires it into the back of the net, giving Mitov no chance.

15 Nov 2025, 11:02:40 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 30' TUR 1-0 BUL Half an hour of football played at Bursa, and the home side are completely dominating proceedings. 77% of the ball posession, six shots (two on target) – Bulgaria have barely had a kick of the ball. Calhanoglu has been given way too much space in the middle of the park to dictate things.

15 Nov 2025, 11:19:46 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Half Time! | TUR 1-0 BUL Turkiye have dominated the first half regulation time, but they are struggling to get that crucial insurance second goal. Just one minute of time has been added on, and it flows by. Calhanoglu's penalty means that the Red Crescents go into the break with a goal advantage.

15 Nov 2025, 11:36:04 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | TUR 1-0 BUL The second half is underway at Tbilisi, and Spain will look to add on their massive lead from first half. One half-time change for the visitors, with Marcos Llorente replacing Pedro Porro. Georgia also make a change, with Guram Kashia replacing Saba Goglichidze.

15 Nov 2025, 11:44:34 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 53' TUR 1-0 BUL Turkiye have kept up the attacking pressure, with Artukoglu and Yildiz having a couple of attempts at goal, but none of them really threatening Mitov. Meanwhile, Bulgaria have a rare move forward, but Rusev's attempt to find his teammate is blocked by the defence.

15 Nov 2025, 11:50:06 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 61' TUR 1-0 BUL A fantastic chance for Bulgaria to pull the scores level, but it goes begging. Russev receives a perfect pass from Despodov and has a crack, but it crashes against the right post and goes out. Unlucky. Meanwhile, Turkiye make a double change. Zeki Celik and Ferdi Kadioglu are off, and on come Kaan Ahyan Mert Muldur.

15 Nov 2025, 11:57:33 pm IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 66' TUR 1-0 BUL Another great chance for Turkiye to double their lead, but Yildiz, despite doing well to make his way into the box and having a go, can't keep his shot down and on target.

16 Nov 2025, 12:07:39 am IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: 75' TUR 1-0 BUL Bulgaria, who made a double change minutes ago by bringing on Ivaylo Chochev and Marin Petkov, try to push ahead in numbers. Krastev plays a low cross into the box but it's cleared. Rusev then tries to work it in from the corner, but the goalkeeper is not bothered.

16 Nov 2025, 12:14:14 am IST Turkiye vs Bulgaria LIVE Score: GOAL! | 84' TUR 2-0 BUL Absolute heartbreak for Bulgaria. A free-kick is floated into the box, and Chernev gets a cruel deflection that goes past Mitov for an own goal. The match is surely over now.