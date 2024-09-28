Mikel Arteta: Gunners Boss Adamant Title Fight Will Not Affect His Relationship With Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta insists the title fight between Arsenal and Manchester City will not affect his relationship with Pep Guardiola. (More Football News)
The sides played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in the Premier League last Sunday, with City snatching a last-gasp equaliser after 10-man Arsenal had staunchly defended throughout the second half.
Leandro Trossard was dismissed at the end of the first half, receiving a second yellow card for kicking the ball away, and Arsenal were accused of using the "dark arts" in their attempts to come away with three points.
The Gunners spent a total of nine minutes and four seconds on their goal-kicks in Sunday's match – the most by any team in a Premier League game this season.
Meanwhile, the average delay at Arsenal restarts (goal-kicks, throw-ins and free-kicks) was 42.7 seconds, with only Aston Villa versus Wolves (47.3) taking longer this term.
Multiple City players have since criticised the tactics, with arguments also taking place on the pitch, but Arteta says his friendship with Guardiola would not suffer because of any on-pitch disagreements.
"I love him [Guardiola]. I respect him and admire him. I admire his team and everything he does," Arteta said.
"This is sport. One thing is our professional, another is my personal relationship. If that has to be damaged because we play against each other, then I wouldn't talk to him anymore!
"That's not the relationship I consider both of us have. Sport will never get in my way for a personal relationship, for sure."
Asked if the accusations aimed at Arsenal could affect it, Arteta added: "It depends. If it's true, but if it's not, and you show your integrity, do what you think is right, it doesn't have to.
"It's opinions. If you don't like them, you shouldn't be sitting where I am.
"It's simple, don't take it personally, make sure you handle the things you care about in the right way, and I really care about that relationship. It's the same as a lot of staff and players I've spent very important years of my life working with."
Arsenal are back in action against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.