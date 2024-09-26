Football

Mikel Arteta Warns Ethan Nwaneri Over Taking Next Arsenal Step After EFL Cup Display

Arteta's side will face Preston North End in the next round, the stage they reached last season before being beaten 3-1 by West Ham at the London Stadium

Ethan-Nwaneri-Arsenal-Debut
Ethan Nwaneri scored twice on his senior Arsenal debut against Bolton.
info_icon

Mikel Arteta showered praise on Ethan Nwaneri after scoring a brace for Arsenal against Bolton Wanderers but cautioned him over making a start in the Premier League. (More Football News)

Nwaneri struck either side of half-time in a game that saw the Gunners' youngsters star at the Emirates to help them advance to the fourth round of the EFL Cup. 

Jack Porter (16), Josh Nichols (18) and Myles Lewis-Skelly (18) also made their full debuts, while fellow teenagers Maldini Kacurri (18) and Ismeal Kabia (18) came off the bench to play their part. 

Goals from Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling - who scored his first Arsenal goal on his first start for the club - and Kai Havertz also contributed to the comfortable triumph. 

Arteta's side will face Preston North End in the next round, the stage they reached last season before being beaten 3-1 by West Ham at the London Stadium. 

But the Arsenal head coach was quick to laud his young players, particularly Nwaneri, who became the youngest player to appear in the Premier League against Brentford in 2022 at the age of 15 years and 181 days old. 

Now 17, Nwaneri has made four first-team appearances for the Gunners, with Arteta explaining that the teenager has surpassed his early expectations. 

"On the second one I was really happy for him because he scored. I'm very happy because I know the reaction of his teammates if he wouldn't," Arteta said. 

"So, I think overall, again, I think he was really good. I think it was a really strong performance for him. I think it really feels part of us.

"You can tell that he's playing with that confidence, that belief and the understanding of what he needs to do on the pitch.

“To start in the Premier League is another step. In his journey with the first team, he is always ahead of what everybody expected and I expected too.

Ethan Nwaneri scored twice on his first Arsenal start in the Gunners' victory over Bolton Wanderers. - null
Arsenal 5-1 Bolton: Ethan Nwaneri Shines In EFL Cup Rout

BY Stats Perform

"He deserves that, and he is part of us, so he will have the minutes. So, very impressed."

But it was also a positive night for one of Arsenal's senior players, with Sterling opening his account for his new club on his first start for the Gunners. 

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard - null
Premier League: Arsenal Skipper Martin Odegaard Shares Update On Injury

BY Stats Perform

Sterling contributed an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.85 to Arsenal's 3.03 total, with his three shots on target more than anyone for the hosts. 

With Arsenal's next assignment a home game against Leicester in the Premier League, Arteta believes Sterling is making the right steps in pushing for a first league start. 

"Yeah, it was very good. I think he's getting better and better. I think physically you can tell that he's making steps," Arteta continued. 

"The moment the game opened up a little bit, you know what he can do, how he can deliver. He was involved in a few goals, so a very positive night for him."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1: SL Recover After Early Loss To Reach 102/1 At Lunch
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India May Go With Same Playing XI In Kanpur, Hints Abhishek Nayar
  4. Lisa Sthalekar: India Are Well-Equipped To Win The Elusive ICC Women's T20 World Cup Title
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Questions Manchester United Mentality In UEFA Europa League Opener
  2. Mikel Arteta Warns Ethan Nwaneri Over Taking Next Arsenal Step After EFL Cup Display
  3. EFL Cup: Arsenal Thrash Bolton 5-1 In Third Round Game - In Pics
  4. UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Play Out 1-1 Draw With Twente - In Pics
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Helps Barcelona Beat Getafe 1-0 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  2. Making Sense Of Srinagar's Low Voter Turnout
  3. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  4. Deep Dive | One Nation, One Election
  5. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  2. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  3. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  4. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  5. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. He Spent Half A Century In Jail For A Murder He Never Committed. Now He Has Been Released
  2. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  3. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  4. Hong Kong Court To Sentence 2 Former News Editors In Landmark Sedition Case
  5. North Korea Has Enough Uranium To Build 'Double-Digit' Number Of Bombs: Seoul Spy Agency
Latest Stories
  1. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  2. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  3. MotoGP Postpones Indian Grand Prix Return Until 2026
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 26, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Maharashtra Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, Schools And Colleges Closed; PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled
  6. Netanyahu Asks Israeli Troops To Keep Fighting As US, Other Allies Call For 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  7. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  8. Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats