Mikel Arteta Warns Ethan Nwaneri Over Taking Next Arsenal Step After EFL Cup Display

Mikel Arteta showered praise on Ethan Nwaneri after scoring a brace for Arsenal against Bolton Wanderers but cautioned him over making a start in the Premier League. (More Football News)
Nwaneri struck either side of half-time in a game that saw the Gunners' youngsters star at the Emirates to help them advance to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.
Jack Porter (16), Josh Nichols (18) and Myles Lewis-Skelly (18) also made their full debuts, while fellow teenagers Maldini Kacurri (18) and Ismeal Kabia (18) came off the bench to play their part.
Goals from Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling - who scored his first Arsenal goal on his first start for the club - and Kai Havertz also contributed to the comfortable triumph.
Arteta's side will face Preston North End in the next round, the stage they reached last season before being beaten 3-1 by West Ham at the London Stadium.
But the Arsenal head coach was quick to laud his young players, particularly Nwaneri, who became the youngest player to appear in the Premier League against Brentford in 2022 at the age of 15 years and 181 days old.
Now 17, Nwaneri has made four first-team appearances for the Gunners, with Arteta explaining that the teenager has surpassed his early expectations.
"On the second one I was really happy for him because he scored. I'm very happy because I know the reaction of his teammates if he wouldn't," Arteta said.
"So, I think overall, again, I think he was really good. I think it was a really strong performance for him. I think it really feels part of us.
"You can tell that he's playing with that confidence, that belief and the understanding of what he needs to do on the pitch.
“To start in the Premier League is another step. In his journey with the first team, he is always ahead of what everybody expected and I expected too.
"He deserves that, and he is part of us, so he will have the minutes. So, very impressed."
But it was also a positive night for one of Arsenal's senior players, with Sterling opening his account for his new club on his first start for the Gunners.
Sterling contributed an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.85 to Arsenal's 3.03 total, with his three shots on target more than anyone for the hosts.
With Arsenal's next assignment a home game against Leicester in the Premier League, Arteta believes Sterling is making the right steps in pushing for a first league start.
"Yeah, it was very good. I think he's getting better and better. I think physically you can tell that he's making steps," Arteta continued.
"The moment the game opened up a little bit, you know what he can do, how he can deliver. He was involved in a few goals, so a very positive night for him."