Man City Vs Man United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby

Manchester City face Manchester United in a high-stakes derby match on Sunday, September 14, at Etihad Stadium, with both teams struggling for consistency. Find out when and where to watch the Manchester Derby live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Man City Vs Man United Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26 Manchester Derby
Manchester United's Altay Bayindir in training ahead of the English Premier League match against Manchester City. | Photo: X/ManUtd
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City face Manchester United in English Premier League on September 14

  • City and United are under pressure after inconsistent performances this season

  • The Manchester Derby will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

Manchester City host Manchester United for a high-profile clash in the English Premier League 2025-26 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, September 14, marking the 197th Manchester Derby. Both sides enter the match under increasing pressure, with City languishing in the bottom half after back-to-back defeats and United struggling for consistency despite a big summer of spending.

Pep Guardiola’s City, usually quick starters, have endured their worst opening to a league campaign in the Spaniard’s career, taking just three points from their first three matches. After a 4-0 win against Wolves to start their campaign, the Cityzens lost 2-0 at home to Tottenham before suffering a 2-1 away defeat to Brighton.

Manchester United, meanwhile, arrive buoyed by a late 3-2 win over Burnley, sealed by a Bruno Fernandes penalty in stoppage time. That result has given some relief to Ruben Amorim, as defeats to Arsenal and fourth-division Grimsby Town brought increased scrutiny on the Portuguese manager.

Despite being underdogs for the derby, Man United will take heart from their record at Etihad. Four of Guardiola’s 16 home league defeats have been to United, with the Red Devils winning 2-1 last year.

Man City Vs Man United, English Premier League – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Manchester City vs Manchester United match being played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Etihad Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 9:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match live in India?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Published At:
