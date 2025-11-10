Man City Vs Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Jeremy Doku Shines As MCFC Drub Reds At Etihad

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Hello!
Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s Manchester City vs Liverpool. Stay tuned for live updates.
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Manchester, England
Stadium: Ethad Stadium
Date: Sunday, November 9
Kick-off Time: 10 PM IST
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: H2H
Total matches: 198
Manchester City won: 50
Liverpool won: 95
Draws: 53
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Pep Guardiola's 1000th Game
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Team News
Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Cherki, Doku, Haaland.
Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Bobb, Lewis
Liverpool XI: Marmadashvili, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike.
Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Isak, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha.
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Results Elsewhere
Brentford 3-1 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton
Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds Utd
Aston Villa 4-0 AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Kick-off
Kick-off at the Etihad. Which club will take big step towards closing the gap to Arsenal today?
Man City 0-0 Liverpool 1'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City Crowd In Full Noise
City fans know how big a game this is and are in full voice.
Man City 0-0 Liverpool 3'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City In Superb Flow
MCFC are in such full flow at the moment, with Reds sitting deep. Jérémy Doku finds Phil Foden and the forward strides towards the box but Virgil van Dijk stands strong thwarts the attack.
Man City 0-0 Liverpool 7'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Penalty To City!
Chris Kavanagh, after VAR check, says it's a penalty after Jeremy Doku is fouled inside the box by Giorgi Mamardashvili. Minimal contact there but ref's decision stands.
Man City 0-0 Liverpool 10'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Penalty Saved!
Wow! Erling Haaland's penalty is saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili. Huge moment this in the game.
Man City 0-0 Liverpool 13'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Penalty Stat!
Some stat this - Manchester City have now missed four of their last five Premier League penalties against Liverpool.
Man City 0-0 Liverpool 15'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool Have Had No Possession Yet
Liverpool might have had 42.2% of the possession, but with what's been going on the field, it's all City at the moment and all the chances have come from the hosts.
Man City 0-0 Liverpool 19'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Nico O'Reilly Injury Scare
Nico O'Reilly has gone down holding his calf. This could be worrying for not only Guardiola but also Thomas Tuchel, who has called-up the young Englishman to the national squad.
Man City 0-0 Liverpool 22'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Doku Chance
Jérémy Doku is causing mayhem on the Liverpool right-hand side. He shrugs off Conor Bradley inside the box and then produces a great save off Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Man City 0-0 Liverpool 27'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City Lead
Erling Haaland - who else! The Norwegian who is on a great run of goal-scoring form, heads City into the lead. Liverpool defence in shell-shock.
Man City 1-0 Liverpool 30'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: 99 Goals!
Erling Haaland is on 99 Premier League goals! One goal away from a century. He will join an elusive list, tell you that!
Man City 1-0 Liverpool 32'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: No Shots On Target From LFC
Wow! Virgil Van Dijk seems to have levelled for the visitors via corner but VAR rules it out after finding Andy Robertson in the off-side position. No shots on target yet for the champions.
Man City 1-0 Liverpool 38'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Doku Targeting Bradley
Jeremy Doku is having a great battle with Conor Bradley with the former coming out on top all time.
Man City 1-0 Liverpool 42'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Seven Mins Added
There's going to be seven additional minutes at the end of the first half.
Man City 1-0 Liverpool 45+1'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds' Woes Worsen
Man City have grabbed second before half-time with Nico González claiming a shot that deflects into the Liverpool goal. City in full control of this game.
Man City 2-0 Liverpool 45+3'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: HT
City go in the break with a two-goal lead against the Champions.
Man City 2-0 Liverpool
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Second Half Begins
Manchester City get the second half under way.
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: End To End Stuff
Liverpool have a free-kick and Szoboszlai whips one in the City half but the hosts defend it and then break with the speedy Jeremy Doku going past the Reds players. In the end, City are awarded a free-kick.
Man City 2-0 Liverpool 50'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Jeremy Doku Having A Superb Game
City might have Haaland and Gonzalez on the score-sheet but it's the shift that Jeremy Doku that has been worth noting. Th Belgian has been all over the Reds defence.
Man City 2-0 Liverpool 53'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds Up The Ante
Reds are piling up the pressure on the City goal with Cody Gakpo missing a chance to bring the visitors back in the game. Still no shot on target for the Reds.
Man City 2-0 Liverpool 57'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City 3-0 Up!
What's with the Belgians scoring superb goals this weekend? Trossard yesterday and now Doku, who scores a sensational one to hand City 3-0 advantage. Reds in dissaray!
Man City 3-0 Liverpool 63'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: MCFC Fans In Full Voice
Just hear the Man City fans! They are in full voice and know their team are back in the title race and in some style. They are tearing up the current champs.
Man City 3-0 Liverpool 67'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds No Cutting Edge
It seems like Reds are running on empty and have no answer to City's defiant backline. Mo Salah and co have been silent all evening and it seems they are on the verge of losing five PL games.
Man City 3-0 Liverpool 75'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds Playing Well But Scoreline Shows Otherwise
Reds have been good in this half but the scoreline that matters. They are 3-0 down and are looking to pull one goal back.
Man City 3-0 Liverpool 77'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Sacked In The Morning
City fans are loving this and are now singing 'Sacked in the morning' towards LFC boss Arne Slot.
Man City 3-0 Liverpool 79'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Subs
Double change for Liverpool as Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley are replaced by Federico Chiesa and Joe Gomez.
Man City 3-0 Liverpool 83'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City vs Arsenal For The Title?
Way things have gone, it seems Liverpool could be out of the title race, given their fifth defeat in the League. City, on the other end, are four points off Arsenal now, with this victory wrapped up.
Man City 3-0 Liverpool 87'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: 3 Mins Added On
Three mins before Liverpool are put out of their misery.
Man City 3-0 Liverpool 90+1'
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: FT
Man City 3-0 Liverpool