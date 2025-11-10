Man City Vs Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Jeremy Doku Shines As MCFC Drub Reds At Etihad

Manchester City Vs Liverpool Highlights, English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City registered a 3-0 win against Liverpool on Sunday with Guardiola celebrating his 716th victory and likely one of the most satisfying of his trophy-laden career

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26 Updates
Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26 Updates: File photo of Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland.
Manchester City Vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26: In his 1,000th game as a manager, Pep Guardiola celebrated victory as if it was his first. Manchester City’s 3-0 win against Liverpool on Sunday was the 716th victory for Guardiola and likely one of the most satisfying of his trophy-laden career.
LIVE UPDATES

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s Manchester City vs Liverpool. Stay tuned for live updates.

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Manchester, England

  • Stadium: Ethad Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, November 9

  • Kick-off Time: 10 PM IST

  • Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: H2H

  • Total matches: 198

  • Manchester City won: 50

  • Liverpool won: 95

  • Draws: 53

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Pep Guardiola's 1000th Game

Pep Guardiola walks down to celebrate with Manchester City players en route to lifting the 2023/24 Premier League trophy. - File Photo
Premier League 2025/26: Pep Guardiola Set For Historic 1000th Managerial Match As Man City Welcome Liverpool

BY Rohan Mukherjee

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Team News

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Foden, Cherki, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Bobb, Lewis

Liverpool XI: Marmadashvili, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Isak, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha.

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Results Elsewhere

  • Brentford 3-1 Newcastle

  • Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton

  • Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds Utd

  • Aston Villa 4-0 AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Kick-off

Kick-off at the Etihad. Which club will take big step towards closing the gap to Arsenal today?

Man City 0-0 Liverpool 1'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City Crowd In Full Noise

City fans know how big a game this is and are in full voice.

Man City 0-0 Liverpool 3'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City In Superb Flow

MCFC are in such full flow at the moment, with Reds sitting deep. Jérémy Doku finds Phil Foden and the forward strides towards the box but Virgil van Dijk stands strong thwarts the attack.

Man City 0-0 Liverpool 7'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Penalty To City!

Chris Kavanagh, after VAR check, says it's a penalty after Jeremy Doku is fouled inside the box by Giorgi Mamardashvili. Minimal contact there but ref's decision stands.

Man City 0-0 Liverpool 10'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Penalty Saved!

Wow! Erling Haaland's penalty is saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili. Huge moment this in the game.

Man City 0-0 Liverpool 13'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Penalty Stat!

Some stat this - Manchester City have now missed four of their last five Premier League penalties against Liverpool.

Man City 0-0 Liverpool 15'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Liverpool Have Had No Possession Yet

Liverpool might have had 42.2% of the possession, but with what's been going on the field, it's all City at the moment and all the chances have come from the hosts.

Man City 0-0 Liverpool 19'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Nico O'Reilly Injury Scare

Nico O'Reilly has gone down holding his calf. This could be worrying for not only Guardiola but also Thomas Tuchel, who has called-up the young Englishman to the national squad.

Man City 0-0 Liverpool 22'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Doku Chance

Jérémy Doku is causing mayhem on the Liverpool right-hand side. He shrugs off Conor Bradley inside the box and then produces a great save off Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Man City 0-0 Liverpool 27'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City Lead

Erling Haaland - who else! The Norwegian who is on a great run of goal-scoring form, heads City into the lead. Liverpool defence in shell-shock.

Man City 1-0 Liverpool 30'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: 99 Goals!

Erling Haaland is on 99 Premier League goals! One goal away from a century. He will join an elusive list, tell you that!

Man City 1-0 Liverpool 32'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: No Shots On Target From LFC

Wow! Virgil Van Dijk seems to have levelled for the visitors via corner but VAR rules it out after finding Andy Robertson in the off-side position. No shots on target yet for the champions.

Man City 1-0 Liverpool 38'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Doku Targeting Bradley

Jeremy Doku is having a great battle with Conor Bradley with the former coming out on top all time.

Man City 1-0 Liverpool 42'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Seven Mins Added

There's going to be seven additional minutes at the end of the first half.

Man City 1-0 Liverpool 45+1'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds' Woes Worsen

Man City have grabbed second before half-time with Nico González claiming a shot that deflects into the Liverpool goal. City in full control of this game.

Man City 2-0 Liverpool 45+3'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: HT

City go in the break with a two-goal lead against the Champions.

Man City 2-0 Liverpool

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Second Half Begins

Manchester City get the second half under way.

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: End To End Stuff 

Liverpool have a free-kick and Szoboszlai whips one in the City half but the hosts defend it and then break with the speedy Jeremy Doku going past the Reds players. In the end, City are awarded a free-kick.

Man City 2-0 Liverpool 50'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Jeremy Doku Having A Superb Game

City might have Haaland and Gonzalez on the score-sheet but it's the shift that Jeremy Doku that has been worth noting. Th Belgian has been all over the Reds defence.

Man City 2-0 Liverpool 53'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds Up The Ante

Reds are piling up the pressure on the City goal with Cody Gakpo missing a chance to bring the visitors back in the game. Still no shot on target for the Reds.

Man City 2-0 Liverpool 57'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City 3-0 Up!

What's with the Belgians scoring superb goals this weekend? Trossard yesterday and now Doku, who scores a sensational one to hand City 3-0 advantage. Reds in dissaray!

Man City 3-0 Liverpool 63'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: MCFC Fans In Full Voice

Just hear the Man City fans! They are in full voice and know their team are back in the title race and in some style. They are tearing up the current champs.

Man City 3-0 Liverpool 67'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds No Cutting Edge

It seems like Reds are running on empty and have no answer to City's defiant backline. Mo Salah and co have been silent all evening and it seems they are on the verge of losing five PL games.

Man City 3-0 Liverpool 75'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Reds Playing Well But Scoreline Shows Otherwise

Reds have been good in this half but the scoreline that matters. They are 3-0 down and are looking to pull one goal back.

Man City 3-0 Liverpool 77'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Sacked In The Morning

City fans are loving this and are now singing 'Sacked in the morning' towards LFC boss Arne Slot.

Man City 3-0 Liverpool 79'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Subs

Double change for Liverpool as Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley are replaced by Federico Chiesa and Joe Gomez.

Man City 3-0 Liverpool 83'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: City vs Arsenal For The Title?

Way things have gone, it seems Liverpool could be out of the title race, given their fifth defeat in the League. City, on the other end, are four points off Arsenal now, with this victory wrapped up.

Man City 3-0 Liverpool 87'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: 3 Mins Added On

Three mins before Liverpool are put out of their misery.

Man City 3-0 Liverpool 90+1'

Manchester City Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: FT

Man City 3-0 Liverpool

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mitchell Starc’s Lethal Yorker Leaves Harry Dixon In Pain And Umpire’s Finger Up - Video

  2. Ravindra Jadeja Instagram Disappears Amid CSK-RR Swap Rumors Involving Sanju Samson

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Series Still Favors Kiwis 2-1

  4. Melbourne Stars Vs Adelaide Strikers, Women's BBL 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain Interruptions

  5. Mumbai's Iconic Wankhede Stadium To Hold T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  2. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  3. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

  4. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  5. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Campaign Ends for High-Stakes Bihar Polls, Setting Stage for Final Phase of Voting

  2. Telangana’s Prestige Battle: Why Jubilee Hills Matters More Than Ever for Revanth Reddy

  3. Congress Party Distances Itself from Shashi Tharoor’s Remarks on LK Advani

  4. Unidentified Drone Spotted Near Matoshree, Aaditya Thackeray Highlights Privacy Concerns

  5. Manipur Public Service Commission Exams Postponed After Question Paper 'mix up'

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Tens Of Thousands In Lisbon Protest Labour Reforms

  2. Hundreds Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Near Malaysia–Thailand Border

  3. Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Signals Youth-Led Progressive Shift In New York Politics

  4. Trump Administration Probes 175 Cases Of H-1B Visa Misuse, Says US Labour Department

  5. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

Latest Stories

  1. Uttar Pradesh Weather: Latest IMD Forecast, Temperature & Air Quality Update

  2. Assam CM Sarma Warns Of Muslim Population Growth And Economic Shift

  3. Tamil Actor Abhinay, Known For Thulluvadho Ilamai, Passes Away At 44 After Prolonged Illness

  4. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Roadshow Ahead Of MCD Bypolls

  5. Accountably Expands U.S.-Led Presence With Structured India Delivery

  6. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  7. Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast and Alert: Temperature Records Drop as Cold Wave Alert Issued

  8. Politics at Home: Bihar Elections Ignite Old Family Passions in Brussels