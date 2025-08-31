Brighton 2-1 Man City, Premier League: James Milner, Brajan Gruda Complete Stunning Seagulls Turnaround

Man City blew the lead in a shock 1-2 defeat at Brighton that extended its troubled start to the Premier League season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
brighton-vs-manchester city
brighton vs manchester city
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Man City lost their second consecutive game in the PL

  • Despite leading, City saw their lead capitulate

  • James Milner netted his first Brighton goal

Brajan Gruda's superbly taken late winner saw Brighton beat Manchester City 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Erling Haaland's 88th Premier League goal on his 100th appearance in the competition seemed to have set City on their way to victory on Sunday.

Instead, Pep Guardiola's team capitulated to a second successive defeat, as Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler's decision to throw on four substitutes around the hour mark paid off.

It was two of those changes that grabbed the goals for the Seagulls.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

James Milner netted his first Brighton goal, becoming the Premier League's second-oldest goalscorer, as he converted a 67th-minute penalty following Matheus Nunes' handball.

Yankuba Minteh went close and Georginio Rutter tested James Trafford, before City's goalkeeper made a fantastic save to deny Jan Paul van Hecke as the visitors aimed to withstand a late onslaught.

However, Brighton's pressure told when Kaoru Mitoma played in Gruda, who coolly finished to cap a memorable victory.

Data Debrief: Familiar fears set in for City

After their mid-season collapse last term, Guardiola will not have envisioned his side starting this season with just three points from the first nine on offer.

Related Content
Related Content

Indeed, this is the first time City have lost two of their first three Premier League matches in a campaign since 2004-05. Only one team has ever lost two of their first three games and recovered to win the title – Manchester United in the inaugural 1992-93 campaign.

The visitors had 12 shots, but got only three of those on target. Brighton, on the other hand, hit the target seven times, despite being kept extremely quiet for the opening hour. In fact, City did not have a single shot on target in the second half, while they faced six shots on target themselves. 

In a positive for City, Rodri started his first league game since suffering that serious knee injury against Arsenal in September 2024. 

It is the first time Rodri has ended on the losing side in a Premier League match he started since City's 1-0 loss to Tottenham in February 2023, ending a 49-game unbeaten streak for the Spain international. Only Sol Campbell (56 in a row between 2002 and 2004) has made more consecutive starts without losing in the competition.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Raza Lifts Zimbabwe To 277 As Sri Lanka Bowlers Pull Back In Middle Overs

  2. PM Narendra Modi Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Legacy In Test Cricket

  3. ‘Pairing Of MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Will Be Worth Watching’: Manoj Tiwary Bats For MSD Mentorship Role In India

  4. Lalit Modi Defends 2008 IPL Slapgate Video After Sreesanth’s Wife Slams Release

  5. Who Is Davina Perrin? Teenage Sensation That Scored Fastest Women's The Hundred Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, US Open 2025: Polish Star Survives Scare To Reach New York Grand Slam Fourth Round

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  2. Omar Abdullah Orders Relief After Cloudburst Devastates Kishtwar’s Warwan Valley

  3. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  4. Nearly 30,000 Deleted Electors In Bihar Seek Re-Entry, EC Data Shows

  5. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. PM Modi Lands In China After 7 Years To Attend SCO Summit

  4. Mehul Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected By Belgian Court Of Appeals

  5. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars