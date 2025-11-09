Parma 2-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Rossoneri’s Two-Goal Lead Erased By Crociati Fightback At Stadio Ennio Tardini
At the Stadio Ennio Tardini, AC Milan raced into a 2‑0 lead thanks to a brilliant opener from Alexis Saelemaekers in the 12th minute, followed by a well‑taken penalty by Rafael Leão near the half‑hour mark. However, hosts Parma refused to fold. Just before halftime, Adrian Bernabe curled a stunning strike into the top corner to halve the deficit. In the 62nd minute, captain Enrico Delprato nodded home a cross and completed the comeback as the Crociati secured a 2‑2 draw. Late chances kept the drama alive, Milan had one golden opportunity cleared off the line, and Parma struck a post in the closing minutes—but neither side could decide a winner. The draw means Milan missed a chance to go clear at the top of Serie A, while Parma earned a valuable point in their fight away from the relegation zone.
