Brighton Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: MCI Aim To Bounce Back Against Winless BHA

English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Brighton vs Manchester City match in the Premier League matchday 3 at the American Express Stadium on Sunday, August 31. Manchester City's bright start to the Premier League was ended in the second game only as they lost to Tottenham at home. Now, the Cityzens travel to Brighton in order to return to winning ways. With a win and a draw, Brighton have not had the best start to their season. After a draw against Fulham, Brighton were blanked 2-0 away to Fulham. Let us see which of these teams returns to winning ways. Follow the match live here.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Aug 2025, 05:11:30 pm IST Brighton Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26 Brighton have had a mixed start to the season, drawing with Fulham and losing to Everton, but they registered a comfortable 6-0 win over Oxford United in the EFL Cup. City, meanwhile, began the new season with a 4-0 win at Wolves but lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the subsequent outing. Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls come into the match ranked 18th in the league after the first two rounds, while the Cityzens, led by Pep Guardiola, sit in 11th place.