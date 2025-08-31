Brighton Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: MCI Aim To Bounce Back Against Winless BHA

Brighton Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: City are aiming to bounce back after a loss to Tottenham in their last match. Meanwhile, Brighton are looking for their first win of the season after losing and drawing their first two games of the league

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur_Erling Haaland
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Brighton vs Manchester City match in the Premier League matchday 3 at the American Express Stadium on Sunday, August 31. Manchester City's bright start to the Premier League was ended in the second game only as they lost to Tottenham at home. Now, the Cityzens travel to Brighton in order to return to winning ways. With a win and a draw, Brighton have not had the best start to their season. After a draw against Fulham, Brighton were blanked 2-0 away to Fulham. Let us see which of these teams returns to winning ways. Follow the match live here.
LIVE UPDATES

Brighton Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26

Manchester City's bright start to the Premier League was ended in the second game only as they lost to Tottenham at home. Now, the Cityzens travel to Brighton in order to return to winning ways.

Brighton Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26

Brighton have had a mixed start to the season, drawing with Fulham and losing to Everton, but they registered a comfortable 6-0 win over Oxford United in the EFL Cup. City, meanwhile, began the new season with a 4-0 win at Wolves but lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the subsequent outing.

Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls come into the match ranked 18th in the league after the first two rounds, while the Cityzens, led by Pep Guardiola, sit in 11th place.

Brighton Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Brighton vs Manchester City match in the Premier League matchday 3 at the American Express Stadium on Sunday, August 31.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: SL Eye Series Whitewash As ZWE Try To Stack Defendable Target

  2. ‘Pairing Of MS Dhoni And Gautam Gambhir Will Be Worth Watching’: Manoj Tiwary Bats For MSD Mentorship Role In India

  3. Lalit Modi Defends 2008 IPL Slapgate Video After Sreesanth’s Wife Slams Release

  4. Who Is Davina Perrin? Teenage Sensation That Scored Fastest Women's The Hundred Ton

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Anna Kalinskaya, US Open 2025: Polish Star Survives Scare To Reach New York Grand Slam Fourth Round

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Denis Shapovalov, US Open 2025: Top Seed Pushes Through Despite First-Set Loss

  4. US Open 2025: Djokovic Feeling ‘Young As Ever’ Despite Back Issues Ahead Of Second Week

  5. US Open 2025: Two-time Champion Naomi Osaka Sets Up Coco Gauff Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  2. Day In Pics: August 30, 2025

  3. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  4. From Alleged Dowry Demands To Death: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  5. Brij Bhushan Slams Alleged Derogatory Remarks on PM Modi, Mother at Bihar Rally

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  2. Israeli Airstrike Kills Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi in Yemen’s Sanaa

  3. PM Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Ukraine Crisis; India Reaffirms Push for Peace

  4. Mehul Choksi’s Bail Plea Rejected By Belgian Court Of Appeals

  5. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars